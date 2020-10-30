Coco. HHH PG. Comedy. A living boy enters the Land of the Dead to discover why his family has banned music. Stars voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt. Showing Friday through Monday, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, at Egyptian Theater in Delta.
The Empty Man. No review available. R. Drama/Crime. While searching for a missing girl, an ex-cop learns about a secretive group summoning a supernatural entity. Stars James Badge Dale, Stephen Root and Joel Courtney. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Halloween. Released in 1978. R. Horror. Michael Myers escapes a mental hospital to return to the small town where he killed his sister. He’s intent on killing again. Stars Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tony Moran. Showing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, at Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Halloween. Released in 2018. R. Horror. Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers, who has haunted her since she escaped him 40 years previous. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. Showing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, at Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Hocus Pocus. Released in 1993. PG. Comedy/Fantasy. A child awakens three long-dead, diabolical witches. Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Showing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, at Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Honest Thief. Zero stars. PG-13. Action. A bank robber tries to change his ways, only to be double-crossed by two FBI agents. Stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh and Jai Courtney. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Hotel Transylvania. Released in 2012. PG. Comedy. Dracula’s daughter wants to explore the world, but he wants to keep her safe in the hotel he built to protect all monsters. Stars voices of Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Selena Gomez. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Released in 1993. PG. Fantasy. Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, decides to take over Christmas. Stars voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Monsters, Inc. Released in 2001. G. Comedy. Monsters Mike and Sully must protect a child who as slipped into the world of monsters that is powered by human screams. Stars voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Nightmare on Elm Street. Released in 1984. R. Horror. The spirit of a child murderer infiltrates the dreams of teenagers whose parents were responsible for his death. Stars Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp and Robert Englund. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Tenet. HH PG-13. Action/SciFi. Real time changes for an agent on an international espionage mission armed with only the word “tenet.” Stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The War With Grandpa. No review available. PG. Comedy. A boy upset that he must share his room with his grandfather, decides to declare war to get it back. Stars Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.