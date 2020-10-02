Ava. No review available. R. Action. When a job goes wrong, an assassin must fight for her own survival. Stars Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich and Common. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Bridesmaids. Released in 2011. R. Comedy. A personal competition between the maid of honor and bridesmaid threatens to upend a wedding. Stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
The Broken Hearts Gallery. HHH PG-13. Comedy/Romance. After a breakup, a young woman starts a gallery where people can leave items from past relationships. Stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Crazy Rich Asians. HHH PG-13. Comedy. A New York woman goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy family. Stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Despicable Me. Released in 2010. PG. Comedy. A criminal mastermind plans to use orphans as pawns his latest scheme. Instead, they change him. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Girls Trip. HHH R. Comedy. Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Goosebumps. Released in 2015. PG. Adventure. Teenagers team up to make things right after a horror author’s imaginary demons are freed from a book. Stars Jack Black, Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush. Showing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Halloween. Released in 1978. R. Horror. Years after killing his sister on Halloween, a man prepares to kill again. Stars Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tony Moran. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Hocus Pocus. Released in 1993. PG. Comedy. A youth moves to Salem and awakens three diabolical witches. Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Hotel Transylvania. Released in 2012. PG. Comedy. A human stumbles into a hotel and safe haven for monsters and falls in love with Dracula’s daughter. Stars voices of Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Selena Gomez. Showing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Infidel. HHH½ R. Action/Thriller. An American man is kidnapped while visiting Cairo. His wife goes to the city determined to get him back. Stars Jim Caviezel and Claudia Karvan. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction and Fox Theater in Montrose.
Jurassic Park. Released in 1993. PG-13. Adventure/SciFi. A power failure frees cloned dinosaurs that then threaten the few people who remain with them on an island. Stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Showing at Fox Theater in Montrose.
Kajillionaire. HHH R. Crime/Drama. A young woman whose family is built on scavenging and heists allows another woman to join in on heists, which turns life upside down. Stars Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir and Gina Rodriguez. Showing at Brenden Theater in Rifle.
Magic Mike. Released in 2012. R. Comedy/Drama. A male stripper teaches a younger performer how to make money and pick up women. Stars Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer and Oliva Munn. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
The New Mutants. No review available. PG-13. Action/SciFi. Five young people discover their abilities and fight to escape a secret facility. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
The Personal History of David Copperfield. HHH½ PG. Comedy/Drama. A modern take on Charles Dickens’ novel about a young orphan who triumphs over life’s obstacles. Stars Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Save Yourselves! HHH R. Comedy/SciFi. A Brooklyn couple heads upstate to unplug from technology and reconnect with each other. Then the planet is attacked by aliens. Stars Sunita Nani, John Reynolds and Ben Sinclair. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
The Secret Life of Pets. Released in 2016. PG. Comedy. Max’s life is upset when his owner brings home Duke, a stray. Stars voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Shortcut. No review available. R. Horror. Classmates are trapped inside a school bus, threatened by a mysterious creature. Stars Jack Kane, Andrei Claude and Zak Sutcliffe. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Released in 1980. PG. Adventure. Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda as Darth Vader pursues his friends. Stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. Showing Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction, Brenden Theatre in Rifle and Fox Theater in Montrose.
Tenet. HH PG-13. Action/SciFi. Real time changes for an agent on an international espionage mission armed with only the word “tenet.” Stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Trainwreck. Released in 2015. R. Comedy. A commitment-phobic career woman meets a good guy and must face her fears. Stars Amy Schumer, Bill Hader and Brie Larson. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Tulsa. No review available. PG-13. Comedy/Drama. A man’s life is turned upside down when he meets the 9-year-old daughter he previously didn’t know existed. Stars Scott Pryor, Livi Birch and John Schneider. Showing at Egyptian Theater in Delta
Unhinged. HH R. Action/Thriller. After honking her car horn at his truck, a woman becomes the target of the escalating rage of an unstable man. Stars Russell Crowe and Jimmi Simpson. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Words on the Bathroom Walls. No review available. PG-13. Drama. A teen learns to cope with schizophrenia while also finding love. Stars AnnaSophia Robb and Walton Goggins. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Editor’s Note: San Juan Cinemas in Montrose remains temporarily closed.