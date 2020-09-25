American Sniper. Released in 2014. R. Action. A Navy SEAL’s accuracy saves lives and turns him into a legend, but returning home is harder than he expected. Stars Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller and Kyle Gallner. Showing at Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Ava. No review available. R. Action. When a job goes wrong, an assassin must fight for her own survival. Stars Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich and Common. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25–27, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
The Broken Hearts Gallery. HHH PG-13. Comedy/Romance. After a breakup, a young woman starts a gallery where people can leave items from past relationships. Stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
The Eight Hundred. HHH½ R. War. In 1937, 800 Chinese soldiers take a stand in a Shanghai warehouse against the Japanese army. Chinese language film. Stars Zhi-zhong Huang and Zhang Junyi. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
How to Train Your Dragon. Released in 2010. PG. Adventure. A young Viking becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon. Stars voices of Jay Baruchel and Gerard Butler. Showing Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25–27, at Star Drive-In in Montrose.
Infidel. HHH½ R. Action/Thriller. An American man is kidnapped while visiting Cairo. His wife goes to the city determined to get him back. Stars Jim Caviezel and Claudia Karvan. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction and Fox Theater in Montrose.
Kajillionaire. HHH R. Crime/Drama. A young woman whose family is built on scavenging and heists allows another woman to join in on heists, which turns life upsidedown . Stars Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir and Gina Rodriguez. Showing at Brenden Theater in Rifle.
The Land Before Time. Released in 1988. G. Drama. Several young dinosaurs team up on a journey to find their families. Stars voices of Pat Hingle and Gabriel Damon. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
The New Mutants. No review available. PG-13. Action/SciFi. Five young people discover their abilities and fight to escape a secret facility. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
On the Basis of Sex. Released in 2018. PG-13. Biography/Drama. About Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s struggle for equal rights early in her career. Stars Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer and Justin Theroux. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
The Personal History of David Copperfield. HHH½ PG. Comedy/Drama. A modern take on Charles Dickens’ novel about a young orphan who triumphs over life’s obstacles. Stars Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
RBG. HHH PG. Documentary. A look at the life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
The Secret Life of Pets. Released in 2016. PG. Comedy. Max’s life is upset when his owner brings home Duke, a stray. Stars voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
The Secrets We Keep. No review available. R. Drama/War. After World War II, a woman rebuilding her life seeks vengeance against a man she things committed heinous war crimes. Stars Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Chris Messina. Showing at Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Shortcut. No review available. R. Horror. Classmates are trapped inside a school bus, threatened by a mysterious creature. Stars Jack Kane, Andrei Claude and Zak Sutcliffe. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Sing. Released in 2016. PG. Comedy. A hustling theater owner creates a singing competition to save his theater. Stars voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. Showing Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25–27, at Star Drive-In in Montrose.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. HHH½ PG. Action. Multiple Spider-Man characters from various dimensions must stop a new threat. Stars Shamik Moore, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Released in 1980. PG. Adventure. Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda as Darth Vader pursues his friends. Stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. Showing Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction, Brenden Theatre in Rifle, Fox Theater in Montrose and Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25–27, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Tenet. HH PG-13. Action/SciFi. Real time changes for an agent on an international espionage mission armed with only the word “tenet.” Stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 and Picture Show in Grand Junction, Brenden Theatre in Rifle, Fox Theater in Montrose.
Unhinged. HH R. Action/Thriller. After honking her car horn at his truck, a woman becomes the target of the escalating rage of an unstable man. Stars Russell Crowe and Jimmi Simpson. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Words on the Bathroom Walls. No review available. PG-13. Drama. A teen learns to cope with schizophrenia while also finding love. Stars AnnaSophia Robb and Walton Goggins. Showing at Regal Cinemas 14 in Grand Junction.
Editor’s note: San Juan Cinemas in Montrose remains temporarily closed.