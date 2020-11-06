Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs. Released in 2009. PG. Comedy. A scientist invents a machine that makes food fall from the sky, and then things take a turn for the worst. Stars voices of Anna Faris, Bill Hader and Bruce Campbell. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The Empty Man. No review available. R. Drama/Crime. While searching for a missing girl, an ex-cop learns about a secretive group summoning a supernatural entity. Stars James Badge Dale, Stephen Root and Joel Courtney. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Honest Thief. Zero stars. PG-13. Action. A bank robber tries to change his ways, only to be double-crossed by two FBI agents. Stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh and Jai Courtney. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Let Him Go. HHH R. Drama/Thriller. A couple grieving their son decide to find their only grandson. Stars Diane Lane, Kevin Costner and Lesley Manville. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Released in 1989. PG-13. Comedy. The Griswolds plan for a big family vacation turns into a disaster. Stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Juliette Lewis. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The War With Grandpa. No review available. PG. Comedy. A boy upset that he must share his room with his grandfather, decides to declare war to get it back. Stars Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Egyptian Theater in Delta.