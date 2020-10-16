2 Hearts. No review. PG-13. Drama. A hidden connection brings two couples together. Stars Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi and Adan Canto. Showing at Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
The Addams Family. Released in 1991. PG-13. Comedy. Con artists try to take the eccentric Addams family. Stars Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia and Christopher Lloyd. Showing at Friday through Sunday at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Coco. HHH PG. Comedy. A living boy enters the Land of the Dead to discover why his family has banned music. Stars voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt. Showing at Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Hocus Pocus. Released in 1993. PG. Comedy/Fantasy. A child awakens three long-dead, diabolical witches. Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Honest Thief. Zero stars. PG-13. Action. A bank robber tries to change his ways, only to be double-crossed by two FBI agents. Stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh and Jai Courtney. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction, Brenden Theatre in Rifle and Egyptian Theater in Delta.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Released in 1993. PG. Fantasy. Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, decides to take over Christmas. Stars voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction, Brenden Theatre in Rifle and Friday through Sunday at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Scream. Released in 1996. R. Horror. A killer targets a teenager and her friends in a deadly game. Stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Tenet. HH PG-13. Action/SciFi. Real time changes for an agent on an international espionage mission armed with only the word “tenet.” Stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.
Yellow Rose. HHH PG-13. Drama/Music. A Filipina from Texas fights to pursue her country music dreams. Stars Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada and Gustavo Gomez. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The War With Grandpa. No review available. PG. Comedy. A boy upset that he must share his room with his grandfather, decides to declare war to get it back. Stars Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Brenden Theatre in Rifle.