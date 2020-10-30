Mo LaMee’s musical direction was sort of haphazard.
“A big fight with fairy and I need something frantic.” “Big fight with dragon here.” “Romantic.”
And what came back to him was “a little bit like magic,” said LaMee, the head of the Colorado Mesa University’s theatre arts department and director for “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms.”
The creator of that “magic” was Darin Kamstra, head of CMU’s music department.
LaMee approached Kamstra about writing some original music for the digital play over the summer.
“He kind of raised an eyebrow, and he really didn’t say much,” LaMee said.
Several weeks later, LaMee got an email from Kamstra: “I wrote a couple pieces that might work.”
LaMee listened to them and thought, “Oh my god. This is amazing … He just tonally captured it.”
The plan was to intersperse Kamstra’s compositions with other music during the play. As it has turned out, Kamstra basically scored the entire production.
It is was one of the ways that “She Kills Monsters” snowballed from a digital play into essentially a film that will be released for online viewing by ticket holders on Oct. 30.
The production of “She Kills Monsters” pulled in staff and students from several CMU departments in addition to those in the theatre arts and music departments.
The film and animation program got involve creating original backdrops and more. The mass communication program was involved with filming and production. An engineering student came up with the weaponry.
A production like this likely could not have been pulled off even three or four years ago, LaMee said.
While COVID-19 has created a lot of obstacles to how things are normally done — a play not being presented on a stage, for example — it also has presented opportunities, he said.
“It’s defiantly been a fun experience,” said Kamstra, who spent time even while the electricity was going on and off during Sunday’s snowstorm finishing a few last minute things for “She Kills Monsters.”
“I’ve never written anything for film, per say, I’ve written programmatic works that have imagery that have location or topography or some kind of story they are trying to tell.”
For “She Kills Monsters,” which has a plot that moves back and forth from reality to fantasy, the real world to Dungeons & Dragons, Kamstra composed epic orchestral pieces, rock, K-pop and EDM pieces. “I even threw in some retro video sound,” he said.
While those styles may seem too disparate to fit together, the score has an underlying melodic and rhythmic continuity, Kamstra said.
Not only did Kamstra compose the music, he recorded and mixed it using Ableton Live. For some of the “exposed” pieces, where digital samples and sounds would stand out too much, Kamstra was able to get help from music colleagues. Strings professor Brian Krinke recorded a piece on violin with Kamstra on piano and Kelley Latshaw recorded piccolo music for the part of a fairy in the play.
Kamstra also recorded himself playing many of the percussion parts and layering them into the music.
Kamastra has worked on the score here and there for months, and “I’ve lost track of how many hours,” he said. Now he is looking forward to seeing and hearing how it all has turned out.
The whole production has been a “totally unique” experience, LaMee said. “All of us are learning so much.”
“I hope it will open doors for us doing things with other departments,” he said. “When you open it up and you see how much talent there is and the resources that are available, it’s very exciting.”