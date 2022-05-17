In six weeks, Bob Dylan will be back in Grand Junction.
It will be a pretty straight-forward summer concert for Las Colonias Amphitheater, “except we’ve got a legend,” said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the amphitheater, which is operated by Oak View Group.
Dylan’s concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 1 at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Other ticket options will include reserved seating and VIP with special opportunities for Dylan super fans.
The 80-year-old singer-songwriter was last in Grand Junction on Aug. 31, 2002, for a concert at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
He began with “Duncan and Brady” and his third encore was “All Along the Watchtower,” according the concert setlist at guestpectacular.com.
That concert was on Dylan’s Never Ending Tour.
This concert will be part of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour that takes its name from his 2020 studio album.
The Grand Junction concert will feature Dylan and his band with no opening acts and, given Dylan’s prolific career, “he’s got enough material, he could play all night,” Rainsdon said.
For this concert, Oak View is working with AEG Presents, which promotes many concerts on the Front Range.
“This is the first year that they have been at our facility,” she said. “They get some of those big names.”
Dylan’s concert will follow a busy May and June at the amphitheater with 12 dates filled with bands, comedians and local concerts.
The amphitheater is set to host two bands in July in addition to Dylan.
At downtown Grand Junction’s Avalon Theatre, which also is managed by Oak View, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will play July 2, and Don McLean will perform on July 8.
While Rainsdon said there is one more bigger concert announcement still to come for a fall date and a few more shows that could added to the amphitheater’s schedule for August and September, anyone who has been waiting to purchase tickets based on announcements should wait no longer.
Most of the acts that will be coming to the amphitheater through July have been announced, she said.
For information on acts at the amphitheater and tickets, go to theampgj.com.