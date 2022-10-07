A Little Noon Music series set to begin By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Oct 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION Facebook Twitter Email Print Take in the talent of local musicians as well as some beautiful music with A Little Noon Music.This classical music series offers concerts at 12:15 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave.The first concert in the season will be at at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the church. It will feature Brian Hanly on violin and William David on piano.A Little Noon Music will continue with the following performers and dates:Nov. 9, Javier de los Santos, guitar.Dec. 14, Adrian Herrera Escobar, jazz piano.Jan. 11, Kelley Latshaw, flute.Feb. 8, Caitlin Moore, mezzo soprano.March 8, Alisha Bean, violin.April 12, Cameron and Eric Law, cellists.May 10, James Werner, baritone.A Little Noon Music is supported through donations.For information about A Little Noon Music and to find the latest details on each month’s concert, go to fumcgj.org. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Music Series Concert Noon Classical Music Cellist Piano Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 48° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/48° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:15:14 AM Sunset: 06:48:41 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 48° 77° Fri Friday 77°/48° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:16:13 AM Sunset: 06:47:08 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 49° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/49° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM Sunset: 06:45:36 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 48° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM Sunset: 06:44:04 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 48° 76° Mon Monday 76°/48° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM Sunset: 06:42:32 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 7% 48° 75° Tue Tuesday 75°/48° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM Sunset: 06:41:02 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 16% 46° 71° Wed Wednesday 71°/46° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM Sunset: 06:39:32 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business