Live music is thriving in the Grand Valley — just check out all the shows in the Entertainment Calendar — and these are a few concerts likely to draw bigger crowds.
If you don't have your tickets yet, get on it!
• Hazel Miller and The Collective will perform a show to benefit Mesa County Partners at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Strutheres Ave. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets to see this Colorado-based blues, jazz and R&B artist cost $20 general admission. VIP tickets cost $40.
For information and tickets, go to theampgj.com and ticketmaster.com.
• Corey Taylor of Stone Sour and Slipknot fame will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Cherry Bombs are the special guests for the show.
All tickets are standing general admission only and cost $40. They can be purchased at universe.com. For information, go to grandjunctionconventioncenter.com.
• The Beach Boys' 2021 Feel Flows tour will stop in Grand Junction for a show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Las Colonias Amphitheater.
General admission tickets cost $37.50 and premier seating tickets cost $99.50. Tickets increase $5.50 on the day of the show. For information and tickets go to theampgj.com and ticketmaster.com.
• For hours of local music and flavor, check out the Ramblebine Brewing Co.'s first anniversary party on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7–8, at 457 Colorado Ave.
There will be new beer releases and local live music on the patio. On Saturday, Tim + Richard will play from 2–3 p.m. and Zolopht from 6–9:30 p.m. On Sunday, Donny Morales will play from 3–6 p.m.
For information about Ramblebine and the party, go to facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.