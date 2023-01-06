AVALON THEATRE
Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Jan. 11 (Jan. 12 sold out), $37.50–$77.50.
“John Williams — Maestro of the Movies,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 14, $25–$45.
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Jan. 15.
Samantha Fish, Jan. 21, $28–$48.
Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Feb. 2.
Judy Collins, Feb. 8, $32.50–$62.50.
“Re:Awakening,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11–12, $25–$45.
“Journey Reflections,” BYU International Folk Dancers, Feb. 14, $15.
Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 19, $35–$55.
Brian Regan, Feb. 23, $45.50–$65.50.
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Feb. 24–25, $25.
Home Free, Feb. 26, $39.50–$59.50.
“Peter Pan,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, March 3–5, $20–$40.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, March 6, $20–$30.
“Cinderella,” World Ballet Series, March 9, $39–$89.
“Classical Goes West,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, March 11–12, $25–$45.
Croce Plays Corce with A.J. Croce, March 17, $29–$49.
Garrison Keillor Tonight, March 31, $29–$49.
“Classics, Romantics & Modern Day Works,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, April 21–22, $20–$40.
John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$57.75.
WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE
Love & Theft, Trent Tomlinson and Eric Paslay with music and stories, Jan. 12, $30–$65.
Wade Bowen and Aaron Goodvin, Jan. 13, $20–$40.
Mike Ryan, Jan. 21, $18–$30.
War Hippies, Feb. 4, $15–$25.
Spencer Crandall, Feb. 9, $15–$25.
Josh Ward, Feb. 17, $189–$28.
’90s Party with Ninety Percent 90s, Feb. 24., $10–$25.
Creed Fisher, April 29, $15–$40.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY
Kevin von Kempen, percussion, Feb. 1, $15–$18.
New Horizons Dance Concert, Feb. 16–18, $8–$18.
Edgar Cruz, Feb. 21, $15–$18.
“Floyd Collins,” March 8–18, $10–$24.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” April 13–22, $10–$24.
MESA THEATER
Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Jan. 14, $15–$18.
Dale Watson, Jan. 25, $16–$18.
Escape the Fate, Jan. 28, $22–$27.
Fleshgod Apocalypse, Feb. 22, $25–$30.
Spafford, Feb. 23, $20–$25.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, March 2, $30–$35.
The Spill Canvas, March 10, $25–$30.
Walter Trout, March 15, $22–$27.
Legendary Shack Shakers, March 24, $20–$22.
Jeff Leeson, March 25, $20–$30.
Micro Wrestling Federation, April 14, $20–$40.
Pop Evil, April 15, $25–$27.50.
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.
Steve Hofstetter, April 28, $25–$100.
Reverend Horton Heat, April 29, $25–$30.
Built to Spill, May 11, $25–$30.
Overtime, May 26, $25–$75.