“The Nutcracker,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, Dec. 21–23, $30–$55.
“Nunsense,” High Dessert Opera, Dec. 31, $15–$40.
Avalon Theatre 100 Celebration with ARTrageous, Jan. 5, $20–$100.
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Jan. 8, $35–$55.
Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Jan. 11 (Jan. 12 sold out), $37.50–$77.50.
“John Williams — Maestro of the Movies,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 14, $25–$45.
Surfin’ Party Band — The Beach Boys Tribute, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Jan. 15.
Samantha Fish, Jan. 21, $28–$48.
Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Feb. 2.
Judy Collins, Feb. 8, $32.50–$62.50.
“Re:Awakening,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11–12, $25–$45.
BYU International Folk Dancers, Feb. 14, $15.
Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 19, $35–$55.
Brian Regan, Feb. 23, $45.50–$65.50.
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Feb. 24–25, $25.
Home Free, Feb. 26, $39.50–$59.50.
“Peter Pan,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, March 3–5, $20–$40.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, March 6, $20–$30.
“Classical Goes West, Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, March 11–12, $25–$45.
Garrison Keillor Tonight, March 31, $29–$49.
John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$57.75.
Holiday Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra Concert, Dec. 21, $5–$15.
Skip Ewing, Dec 22, $20–$40.
Dueling Pianos Dinner Show, Dec. 30, $10–$20.
Dueling Pianos Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, $20–$1,500.
Shane Smith & The Saints, Jan. 5, $25–$45.
Michael Ray, Love & Theft, Trent Tomlinson with music and stories, Jan. 12, $30–$65.
Wade Bowen and Aaron Goodvin, Jan. 13, $20–$40.
NEW: Mike Ryan, Jan. 21, $18–$30.
War Hippies, Feb. 4, $15–$25.
Spencer Crandall, Feb. 9, $15–$25.
Josh Ward, Feb. 17, $189–$28.
’90s Party with Ninety Percent 90s, Feb. 24.
Creed Fisher, April 29, $15–40.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Jan. 14, $15–$18.
Dale Watson, Jan. 25, $16–$18.
Escape the Fate, Jan. 28, $22–$27.
Fleshgod Apocalypse, Feb. 22, $25–$30.
Spafford, Feb. 23, $20–$25.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, March 2, $30–$35.
The Spill Canvas, March 10, $25–$30.
NEW: Walter Trout, March 15, $22–$27.
Jeff Leeson, March 25, $20–$30.
Micro Wrestling Federation, April 14, $20–$40.
NEW: Pop Evil, April 15, $25–$27.50.
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.
NEW: Steve Hofstetter, April 28, $25–$100.
Reverend Horton Heat, April 29, $25–$30.
NEW: Built to Spill, May 11, $25–$30.
New Horizons Dance Concert, Feb. 16–18, $8–$18.
Edgar Cruz, Feb. 21, $15–$18.
“Floyd Collins,” March 8–18, $10–$24.