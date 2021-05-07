The Tankerays are bringing the music and the party.
The band’s second album, “Broken Toy,” will be released on digital platforms on Friday, May 7. A release party will be at 9 p.m. Friday at Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50.
There is a $5 cover that comes with a free cocktail or domestic draft.
The Tankerays — Brian Mora, Cory Roberts and Mike Thornburg — blend rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and psychobilly and are a popular band with local music fans, playing frequently around the Grand Valley.
For information about the release party, go to facebook.com/tankerays.