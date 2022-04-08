Antonin Dvorak composed “Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in B Minor” in 1894.
But the cello on which this piece will be played on Saturday and Sunday, April 9–10, in Grand Junction is older than that.
It was made in 1848 by French luthier Jean Baptiste Vuillaume, and it will be played by soloist Thomas Loewenheim during the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s “Dvorak’s Cello Concerto” performances.
Those concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. (The Avalon is about 75 years younger than Loewenheim’s cello).
Tickets cost $15–$45 depending on seat. Student tickets cost $5. Tickets can be purchased at gjso.org.
Along with Dvorak’s piece, the concert’s program will feature “Symphony No. 9 in E-flat Major” by Dmitri Shostakovich. (Composed in 1945, this piece is 97 years younger than Loewenheim’s cello.)
Loewenheim is a professor of cello and director of orchestras at California State University in Fresno, a symphony news release said. Loewenheim also leads the Youth Orchestras of Fresno as its conductor and music director.
According to the symphony, Loewenheim has taken masters classes from various acomplished cellists, among them Yo-Yo Ma. (Yo-Yo Ma has three performance cellos, including a 1733 Domenico Montagnana and a 1712 Davidoff Stradivarius, according to yo-yoma.com. You do the math.)
For information about this and other symphony concerts, go to gjso.org.