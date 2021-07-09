The Colorado Riverfront Concert Series returns in September as a revved-up, three-day concert series featuring three powerhouse performances.
The lineup was announced this week online at sandstoneconcerts.com.
Concerts are set for Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9–11, at the James M Robb-Colorado River State Park, 595 Colorado Highway 340 in Fruita. Cost for a three-day pass is $10. Tickets can be purchased at Universe.com, oneriverfront.org or by phone at 243-8497.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and all shows start at 7:30 p.m. Take a lawn chair and a picnic. No beverages — sealed or otherwise — are allowed. Food trucks will be on site and beverages will be available to purchase.
The lineup includes:
Thursday, Sept. 9: The Motet, performing a unique style of dance music that traverses the lines between funk, soul, jazz and rock.
Sept. 10: Chris Daniels & the Kings with Freddi Gowdi and Hazel Miller, blues, funk, rock and swing.
Saturday, Sept. 11: Carrie Rodriguez, singer/songwriter from Austin, Texas, “who melds fiery fiddle playing, electrifying vocals and a fresh interpretation of new and classic songs with an ‘Ameri-Chicana’ attitude.”
Go to sandstoneconcerts.com for information.