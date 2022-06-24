From indy to jazz, there is a variety of musical styles to take in around the region in the coming days.
Country Jam is going strong in Mack with Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw set to headline Friday and Saturday, June 24–25.
However, if country music in the high desert isn’t what you’re wanting right now, here are some other concert options for Friday and Saturday.
CIDER NOTES
Talbott’s Cider Co. will host two local acts on back to back nights at its taproom above Palisade.
Adam Paulson will play an acoustic show from 4–7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the taproom, 3801 F ¼ Road, in Palisade. Paulson has a country sound and one album, “I Was Sure” (2021).
The Violet Pines will fill the taproom with music from 5–8 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The Violet Pines perform modern bluegrass, original folk and their own versions of classic hits.
For information about these and Talbott’s taproom shows, go to facebook.com/talbottsciderco.
NEW SINGLE
Faith Eliza is releasing a new single and will play at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave.
The name of this single is “Fighter” and it follows the release of her single “Animal Like Me” in March.
“This song is about resilience and will be raising funds for our good friend Isaac Gallegos, a local musician and police officer who performed as our bassist for the music video several days before he suffered a stroke and is recovering in a rehab center,” Faith Eliza wrote in an email.
Tickets to this show cost $20 and links to purchase tickets can be found at facebook.com/kafm.communityradio.
DELICIOUS TUNES
As far as band names go, the Gasoline Lollipops have one to match its alt-country, folk to punk sound.
Take a short road trip to see the Gasoline Lollipops at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, just west of Paonia.
The concert is free, but there is a $20 fee for parking — funds raised through parking fees will be given to the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance. A shuttle will run from downtown Paonia to the orchard beginning at 6 p.m.
There will be food and drinks available to purchase at the concert. Camping options are also available and can be found at bigbs.com/Friday-night-live-2022.
This show is part of the Friday Night Live concert series put on by Big B’s Delicious Orchards and Pickin’ Productions. The series continues through Sept. 30.
Go to bigbs.com for concert information.
MUSICAL PAIR
The indie-folk duo of Steve Faceman and Til Willis are SoloHawk, “two singer/songwriters who sought a new outlet for songs that didn’t fit within their respective bands,” according to solohawkmusic.com.
Faceman is front man for the rock group FaceMan, and Willis performs with Erratic Cowboy.
As SoloHawk, the two will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.
Tickets cost $10 at 970tix.com. For information about SoloHawk, go to solohawkmusic.com.
GO FOR JAZZ
Jazz fans should head to the North Fork Valley to hear smooth jazz musician and composer Nelson Rangell.
The Denver-based Rangell performs on soprano, alto and tenor saxophones and is a virtuoso on flute and piccolo, according to the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia.
Rangell will play from 7–9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Azura Cellars, 16764 Farmers Mine Road, in Paonia. Take a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Azura wine will be available for purchase.
Tickets cost $20 in advance through bluesage.org or $25 the day of the performance.
This concert is part of the Blue Sage Concert Series and information about its concerts can be found at bluesage.org.