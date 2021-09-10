The Colorado Riverfront Concert Series has begun, but it’s not over!
There are two more concerts you can get to: Chris Daniels & The Kings with Freddi Gowdy and special guest Hazel Miller perform on Friday, Sept. 10, and Carrie Rodriguez takes the stage on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. on their respective days at the grassy amphitheater area in the Fruita Section of the James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park, 595 Colorado Highway 340, in Fruita. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
This concert series supports One Riverfront and the Colorado Riverfront Trail System.
Single concert tickets cost $5 each and can be purchased at universe.com/crcs.
Take a lawn chair and a picnic, but no outside beverages will be allowed.
Several food trucks and vendors will be at the event and wine, beer and water will be available for purchase.
For information on the concert series, go to oneriverfront.org.