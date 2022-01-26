It’s as if all Cody Johnson’s fans were listening to the same song last Friday.
“If you got a chance, take it,” the outlaw country artist sings in “‘Til You Can’t” on his 2021 album “Human.”
And so they did. In four minutes last Friday, 4,400 tickets were snapped up and Johnson’s May 20 concert at Las Colonias Amphitheater was sold out.
It was the fastest sellout for a concert at the amphitheater in its five-year history “without question,” said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the Grand Junction venue that is operated by Oak View Group.
The outlaw country artist and his show have gotten really big in the past few years, so Rainsdon thought it would likely sell out, just not quite as fast as it did.
There were even 300 more tickets than usual available for Johnson’s concert because VIP is a standing-room-only pit instead of seated, she said.
Members of Johnson’s fan club were able to get their hands on tickets with an exclusive presale that started Jan. 18, then there was a local presale on Jan. 20. The rest of the ticket were gone in minutes on Friday.
Before this, the quickest sellout for the amphitheater took place over three months in 2021 and was for the Dirty Heads & Sublime concert on Sept. 3, Rainsdon said.
Last year’s Lindsey Stirling also sold out and several other concerts had crowds of more than 3,000, she said.
While some country music fans without tickets to Johnson’s show might feel left in the cold, the silver lining to the sellout is that it made space in the market for the possible addition of another country concert to the amphitheater’s schedule at the end of May, Rainsdon said.
There also are more concert announcements coming in February, she said. Details about the amphitheater’s free summer concert series will be available soon as well.
Tickets are already on sale for a Bert Kreischer comedy show at the amphitheater in April and Boz Scaggs and Night Ranger concerts in June.
“We are definitely on the map,” Rainsdon said. “New promoters are coming in this year” and local promoters are “putting rubber to the road.”
“I’m looking forward to just having some different kind of shows,” she said.