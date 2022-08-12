Special to the SentinelEarlier this year, I wrote about Paul Cauthen’s appearance at Mesa Theater.
Cauthen and his band played there on April 16 in support of his newest album “Country Coming Down.”
As I said then, the first two songs to stand out with first listen both had the f-word in their titles.
I jokingly told Cauthen then that he would be singing one, if not both, of those songs at every show he does for the rest of his career. Audiences would demand them like they do Robert Earl Keen’s “The Road Goes On Forever.”
Now, after more than three months of listening to “Country Coming Down,” I have to say it is my pick for record of the year.
I know the year is not over yet, but it is going to take something very special to change my mind.
Although the title and three of the songs on the record have the word “country” in them, the album is far from a country record.
The first track, “Country As F***” is a funky hip hop style “country” song that sets the whole record off. In fact, the whole record has this funky influence with honky-tonk and rock ’n’ roll undertones. Outlaw funk is a great way to describe it.
“Country Coming Down” is Cauthen’s fourth record since 2016. He has perfected his writing to the point of all of us working at Triple Play agree he is really good at what he does.
Cauthen has gotten comfortable to the point of being able to take a few shots at what he considers mainstream country as evidenced by these lyrics: “NASCAR, dive bar, fireworks, guitar/ Riding mower, landowner, 83 Texoma / I was driving tractors before it got sexy / Real cowboys don’t rock to Kenny Chesney.”
This is a straight shot at Chesney’s “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.”
“Caught Me At A Good Time” and “High Heels” are homages to the 1970s outlaw country honk of Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. These are just about the only songs on the record that could be considered country.
“Country Clubbin’” is a funky rock ’n’ roll tune with Jennings-style vocals. “Little low down, come from nothin’ / Never woulda thought I’d be country clubbin’.”
“Champagne and A Limo” and “F*** You Money,” are funky songs about the excesses of success and are examples of how much fun Cauthen is having while he’s not taking himself too seriously.
“Cut A Rug” is another funky track. This one is about letting your hair down and forgetting your troubles. If only for a short while.
“Till the Day I Die” is a classic love song featuring Cauthen’s incredible baritone.
“Roll On Over” is the story of a man trying to measure up to the woman he loves and dealing with it if he doesn’t.
“Country Coming Down” is the last song on the record and my very favorite. It reminds me of my grandparents’ ranch that we are still able to enjoy.
“At my cabin in the country / You won’t hear no highway sounds / Just the crackle of a campfire / And the country comin’ down.”
Did I say this is a great record?
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.