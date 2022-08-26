This should be music to your ears:
Two events on Saturday.
More than six hours of local, live music, classical to hop hop.
Family friendly atmospheres.
And admission is roughly $10 per person.
It’s hard to beat that.
So here are the details on these two events.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
The Summer Days Live Music & Food Festival will go from 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Lincoln Park Barn, which is just south of Stocker Stadium at Lincoln Park off 12th Street.
This new event will feature more than nine local acts, including Hectik, aka Chris Vigil, who owns Street Royalty Entertainment and is putting on the event.
“We’re doing all genres of music: rock, alternative, new age, hip hop,” Vigil said.
Among the acts in the lineup will be Wowzers, Ryan Harrison Acoustic, Platinum Legacy, Arize, King Orio, Smokey, Sole Aggression and Hectik, of course.
“Music is music. You might not like this, but you’ll love this,” Vigil said.
The bands will play on the stage inside the barn, and outside the barn there will be food trucks — Mount Garfield Food Truck, Premier Concessions and Deb’s Fun Foods — as well as a kids’ zone.
The food trucks will be set up north of the barn, while the kids’ zone will be to the south and there will be bump ‘n’ jumps, face painting, hair braiding and more. The Justice League of Hope also will be there.
Doors open for this event at 1 p.m., and the music will start between 1:30–1:45 p.m., so come to get a bite to eat and let the kids run around before settling in for the music, Vigil said.
“This is a kid-friendly event. No cussing, no bad content in the music,” he said.
Tickets cost $10 per adult. Each adult admission includes admission for a child younger than 12 and any additional kids cost $5 each.
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the door. However, if you know a band playing at the event, purchase your ticket through a band member as it will help their band out, Vigil said.
For information about this event, search for Street Royalty Entertainment on Facebook.com. And look for more events from Vigil, who said he has plans for music events around Halloween and Christmas.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Get your lawn chair out, and get ready to relax and switch music genres again with the Evening Under the Stars hosted by the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.
This event will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. It will feature the symphony as well as the Grand Junction Centennial Band. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The amphitheater is a new spot for this annual concert, which was formerly held at Sherwood Park and Lincoln Park before that.
There were several reasons for moving the event, said Mollie Shepardson, marketing director for the symphony.
A stable stage that is already built was among those reasons, along with being able to offer more room to accommodate a larger audience and plenty of parking, she said.
Parking could be difficult around Sherwood Park and it was “really tough on the residents of the area as well,” she said.
At the amphitheater, the parking will be free, just like the tickets to get into the concert.
Those free tickets can be reserved at gjso.org and there also will be some available at the gate.
The reason for the free tickets is to give the venue operators a good idea of how many patrons will be at the concert so it can be prepared with enough food vendors, Shepardson said.
And speaking of food, the Grand Junction Symphony Guild will be at the concert with its annual brats fundraiser, Brats in the Park.
A sealed, filled water bottle or an empty water bottle to refill onsite may be brought into the amphitheater, but all other food or beverages will not be permitted.
The first hour of the evening will feature the 60-member Centennial Band. After a quick stage reset, the symphony will perform beginning about 7:30 p.m., Shepardson said.
Along with patriotic music, there will be a preview of some of the pieces from the symphony’s upcoming season, including the theme from “Star Wars” from the John Williams concert scheduled for January.
Season and individual concert tickets will be available to purchase during the evening.
For information and free tickets for Evening Under the Stars, go to gjso.org, call 970-243-6787 or go by the symphony’s offices at 414 Main St.