The Still House String Band will open the 2022 Palisade Bluegrass Bash with a show from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Palisade Brewing Co. The bash will continue through Sunday, April 24, at four venues in Palisade.
The Palisade Bluegrass Bash is back for 2022 with 17 bluegrass bands and four venues.
The bash was created last year by a group of local bluegrass fans longing for music events that were put on hold because of the pandemic. It was a hit, and has returned for a second year with new dates, moving from June to Thursday through Sunday, April 21–24, in Palisade.
Similar to last year, the bash is free to attend so pick up a drink at the venues while you’re there.
This year’s venues are: Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave.; Talbott’s Cider Co. Tap Room, 3801 24 1/4 Road; Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St.; and Peach Street Distillers, 144 Kluge Ave.
The bash’s kick off party will feature the Still House String Band from 6–9 p.m. Thursday at Palisade Brewing Co.
Here is the lineup for the remainder of the bash. Note that some show times overlap so that no one venue becomes overcrowded.
Friday, April 22
5–7 p.m. — Buffalo Commons at Palisade Brewing.
6–7:30 p.m. — Stray Grass at Talbott’s Cider.
7:30–10 p.m. — Mark Joseph and American Soul at Palisade Brewing.
8–10 p.m. — Pixie and The Partygrass Boys at Talbott’s Cider.
11 p.m. to 1 a.m. — All Star Jam at Palisade Livery.
Saturday, April 23
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Elk Range at Palisade Brewing.
Noon to 2 p.m. — Timber at Talbott’s Cider.
1:30–3 p.m. — Storm Pass at Peach Street Distillers.
2–3:30 p.m. — Gunny Sons at Palisade Livery.
2–4 p.m. — Brotherhood of Birds at Palisade Brewing.
3–5 p.m. — Floodgate Operators at Talbott’s Cider.
3:30–5 p.m. — Still House String Band at Peach Street Distillers.
5–7 p.m. — Wood Belly at Palisade Brewing.
6–9 p.m. — High Country Hustle at Talbott’s Cider.
7:30–10 p.m. — Chicken Wire Empire at Palisade Brewing.
11 p.m. to 1 a.m. — All Star Jam at Palisade Livery.
Sunday, April 24
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Liver Down The River at Talbott’s Cider.
Noon to 2 p.m. — Timber at Peach Street Distillers.
2–5 p.m. — Tejon Street Corner Thieves at Palisade Brewing.