“All Mozart” will be the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s final Classic Series concert that will feature five soloists and the Grand Junction Symphony Chorus. “All Mozart” will be performed Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1.
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Jonathan Okseniuk was the winner of the Grand Juncition Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 Young Artists Competition.
The Grand Junction Symphony will perform two masterpieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to close its Classic Series for the season.
“All Mozart” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
“All Mozart” will feature five special guest performers along with the Grand Junction Symphony Chorus.
Tickets range in cost from $10 to $45 depending on seat. Student tickets cost $5. Tickets can be purchased through gjso.org, by calling 970-243-6787 or at the symphony’s office at 414 Main St.
Violinist Jonathan Okseniuk, 17, was the winner of the 2021 Young Artists Competition and will be the soloist for Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 3.”
Okseniuk began playing the violin at age 3 and has gathered plenty of recognition and awards in the 14 years since. To get a preview of his playing, check out his YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/esenuk/featured.
Four soloists and the chorus will join the symphony and fill the stage for Mozart’s “Requiem Mass,” which was the composer’s last great work.
Those soloists are soprano Christie Conover, mezzo Caitlin Moore, tenor Rick Clement and bass Harold Wilson.
For information about this concert and other symphony event, go gjso.org.