You will walk away singing, promised Jeff Pilson, bass player for Foreigner.
And at some point during the band’s upcoming Grand Junction concert you’ll say to yourself, “Wow, I forgot how many Foreigner songs I know,” Pilson said.
The concert, which will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., will have a ton of energy, all of Foreigner’s hits and “pure rock ‘n’ roll fun,” he said.
Tickets start at $57.50 for a spot in the amphitheater’s lawn and go up in cost from there.
Foreigner’s hits include “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold as Ice” and so many more.
Pilson joined Foreigner in 2014, and is now part of a lineup of musicians led by guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones, the only remaining original member of the classic rock band.
Pilson formerly was part of the ’80s rock band Dokken and teaming up with former bandmate guitarist George Lynch for the album “Heavy Hitters” was one of the side projects that kept Pilson sharp in 2020 while touring with Foreigner was cut off by the pandemic, he said.
“It was a covers record, which was fun,” Pilson said. “Heavy Hitters” was released in October.
During 2020, Pilson also learned how to write and record music remotely while working on other projects, among them was one with Black Swan that is set to come out next year.
While it was nice to have a year off from touring, to have time in the recording studio and with his family, it has been great to get back to performing live and feeling the response from live audiences, he said.
Some things are different at Foreigner’s concerts because of the pandemic, of course. Up close meet and greets aren’t happening on this tour so far, he said.
For photos with fans, they’ve worked out a system of having the band sit on the stage as fans pose in front of them. “It’s actually worked out quite well,” he said.
Fortunately, “the rock ‘n’ roll is the same. The song remains the same,” Pilson said, with nod to Led Zeppelin.
For Foreigner’s fans, this concert should stir up some really good memories, he said.
For tickets to see Foreigner at the amphitheater, go to theampgj.com and ticketmaster.com.
For information about Foreigner and its current musician lineup, go to foreigneronline.com.