Country singer C.J. Garton will be in the Grand Valley for two back-to-back shows.
The first is from 5–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, in Loma. Gates open at 4 p.m.
This ranch is one of the valley's newer event venues and worth checking out. General admission tickets cost $18 for adults at 970tix.com. Children age 12 and younger get in free. Face masks are required.
For information, go to aplimo.com.
Garton's second show will go from 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way.
Garton will be joined for the show by locals Southside Highway for this 18-and-older show. Tickets cost $20 and proceeds will go to the family of J.D. Brach in his memory.
Tickets and information can be found at warehouse2565.com.
Garton's website is cjgarton.com.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@GJSentinel.com