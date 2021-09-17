A classical pianist and a John Denver tribute will lead off two concert series in the upcoming days.
Both series will offer concerts through spring 2022 with plenty of styles and music to enjoy.
Here is what you can look forward to:
The Western Slope Concert Series will begin with “Chiaroscuro” a concert with pianist David Korevaar, a professor of piano at the University of Colorado.
“Chiaroscuro,” a term referring to the mixing of light and dark tonal qualities, will feature Korevaar performing works by Frederic Chopin, Lowell Liebermann and Florence Price, according to westernslopeconcertseries.org.
Korevaar will play from 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Love Recital Hall in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University.
Korevaar also will perform at 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Montrose Pavilion in Montrose.
Tickets for each of these concerts cost $17 for adults, $5 for youth ages 13–18 and are free for children age 12 and younger.
This concert series will continue with the Ivalas Quartet in November; cellist Matthew Zalkind and pianist Hsiao-Ling Lin in January; violinist Sarah Off, violist Andrew Krimm, violist Stephanie Mientka and cellist Jake Saunders in February; and violinist Mariama Alcantara and pianist Zerek Dodson in April.
Season tickets for this concert series cost $68 for adults, $20 for youth and are free for children younger than 12.
Go to westernslopeconcertseries.org for concert information and tickets.
Ted Vigil will sing a tribute to John Denver in a concert that “evokes memories of an era in music which was both inspiring and influential,” according to Community Concerts of the Grand Valley.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Avalon Theatre box office and ticketmaster.com.
This concert will be the first in this concert series that will feature the triplet sisters of Taylor Red in October, Sons of Serendip in January, The Diamonds in February, Louis Prima in April and Jim Witter wth an Elton John tribute concert in May.
Season ticket packages start at three concerts for $60, with all six concerts for $120. Season tickets are available at the Avalon Theatre box office and by calling 263-5757.
For information about this concert series, go to communityconcertsgrandvalley.org.