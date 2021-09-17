Soloist Leah Brzyski will perform with the Grand Junction Symphony orchestra for the first concert in its 2021–22 season.
Brzyski was the winner of the Grand Junction Symphony Guild’s 2020 Young Artist Competition and will take the stage with the symphony during its “Symphony & Soprano” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets for adults range in price from $10 to $40 depending on seat. Student tickets cost $5. Tickets can be purchased through gjso.org or by calling the symphony’s office at 243-6787.
Brzyski, a coloratura soprano and recent Yale University graduate, will sing Richard Strauss’ “Grofmächtige Prinzessin” from “Ariande auf Naxos” and Gaetano Donizetti’s “O luce di Quest’anima” from “Linda di Chamounix.”
Her credits include performances with symphonies and opera companies across the United States and in Europe, according to leahbrzyski.com.
Also on the program for this concert is Samuel Barber’s “Second Essay for Orchestra” and Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36.”
To view the program notes for this concert, go to gjso.org/symphony-soprano-program-notes/.