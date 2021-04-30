Add a spring to your step while engaging your ears and mind at “Symphony in Bloom” with the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.
Featuring music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Gabriel Fauré, this concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets cost $35 and are all general admission so patrons can choose where they would like to sit and can socially distance from others. Doors open an hour prior to the start of each concert.
“Symphony in Bloom” will not feature the entire symphony, but the will include more musicians than have been able to perform together thus far during the pandemic. In addition, the Colorado Mesa University Vocal Arts Ensemble will join the symphony for “Agnus Dei” and “In Paradisum,” two sections from Fauré’s “Requiem.”
Also on the program for this concert is Mozart’s “Symphony No. 25 in G Minor,” Flauré’s “Cantique de Jean Racin” and the “Adagio in G Minor,” which has been attributed to both Tomaso Albinoni and Remo Giazotto.
The “Adagio” has an interesting back story with regard to who wrote it and those details can be found in the concert program notes at gjso.org/symphony-in-bloom-program-notes/.
To purchase tickets for “Symphony in Bloom,” go to gjso.org.