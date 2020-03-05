At the first rehearsal with orchestra musicians in advance of the Western Colorado Chorale’s “Masterworks Concert,” conductor Monte Atkinson began with a question.
“Who has done the ‘King David’ before?” he asked, and “not a single hand went up.”
“King David,” composed by Arthur Honegger, is “epic and really cool and no one hardly ever does it. I want to end with something grand like that,” Atkinson said. “It will be really memorable and not because I’m hanging it up.”
Atkinson, former director of vocal ensembles at Colorado Mesa University and the chorale’s founder, will hand off his conductor’s baton after the “Masterworks Concert” that will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6–7, in the Love Recital Hall of CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center. The concert will conclude the chorale’s 35th concert season.
The first half of the concert will feature Johann Sebastian Bach’s “O ewiges Feurer, o Ursprung der Liebe” (Cantata for First Day of Pentecost) guest conducted by Adam Kluck, director of vocal ensembles at CMU.
“I’m excited to share the podium,” said Atkinson, who will be followed as the chorale conductor by Kluck, so this concert is “a nice transition to next year … It’s all turned out just beautifully.”
The second half of the concert will be consumed by Honegger’s “King David,” which is the Biblical story of King David in music with narration.
There 27 movements in the piece that is “full of colors” with “tricky rhythms” and “adventurous harmonies,” Atkinson said.
“I wanted to do something that would challenge the chorale, challenge the orchestra” as well offer something “exciting, new and different for the audience,” he said. “I wanted something sort of that scale of saying good-bye, and sort of lifting the people I’m saying goodbye to to a higher level. You don’t want to end wimpy.”
With the end of the chorale’s season, Atkinson is going to get his “bass chops back in shape” and plans to play with the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra. “I used to play a lot of bass and I miss it,” he said.
He will teach music lessons once a week and be involved with the choir at church, but he is looking forward to a full retirement knowing that what he started is in Kluck’s hands. “He’s a fabulous conductor,” Atkinson said.
“I think, you know, when you’re young and you’re starting your career … you always have dreams and looking back I could not be more fulfilled,” he said. “There is a part of me that is going to be forever sad that this great joy has come to an end,” but it was “everything I’ve ever hoped for in terms of a beautiful community chorale.”
A reception to honor Atkinson will follow the concerts in Moss’ Instrumental Rehearsal Room.
Tickets for the concerts cost $5 for students, $15 for seniors and $18 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through gjso.org, by calling 243-6787 or at the symphony’s offices at 414 Main St.