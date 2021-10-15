The music from the “Peanuts” television specials and one of the most recognizable American classic pieces for piano will be the highlights of upcoming Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concerts.
“Rhapsody in Blue” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets range from $15 to $45 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased through gjso.org.
Pianist Jeffrey Biegel will be the guest artist for the concert — some may recall the New York pianist from his appearance with the symphony in 1999, when he performed “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin.
Biegel will be back to play the 1924 version of “Rhapsody in Blue” that has jazz, ragtime and Latin influences, according to gjso.org. (Coincidentally, this year Biegel released a recording of that 1924 version through online music outlets.)
Biegel also will play the “Peanuts Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” that was arranged by songwriter Dick Tunney using the scores composed by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi for the “Peanuts” TV specials and a film, according to gjso.org.
Also on the program for the symphony is Ferde Grofé’s “Grand Canyon Suite” and Michael Daugherty’s “Red Cape Tango,” which “depicts the aftermath of the battle between Superman and the villain Doomsday,” according to gjso.org.
For information about this concert, including program notes, go to gjso.org. For information about Biegel, go to jeffreybiegel.com.