Friday, May 22
‘Fresh approach’
The KAFM Radio Room is taking concerts online.
It will live stream a concert featuring Gunny Sons at 6:30 p.m. Friday at facebook.com/kafm.communityradio.
The concert was filmed at the Ute Avenue venue, where the two-man band was scheduled to play on April 3.
Eric Kelly and Ian Fondrk named their duo after the Gunnison River and offer a “fresh approach to the Americana/Folk/Blues genre,” according to KAFM.
Sunday, May 24
Oboe online
Benjamin Britten, Henri Tomasi, Bela Bartok and other composers will be part of an live-stream performance featuring oboist Nick Carozza.
“Grab a beverage, virtually gather your friends and family, tune in for an exciting program,” said Carozza in a news release from Montrose’s Valley Symphony Association, with which he is the principal oboist.
The live stream will be at 3 p.m. Sunday on the Valley Symphony Association’s Facebook page.
Learn about Carozza, who is a Colorado Mesa University grad, at his website, NickCarozza.com.
Anytime
More from ‘Fishbowl’
Local psychedelic, funk-rock band Zolopht has released another single from its upcoming album, “Fishbowl.”
“Stuck in the Landing” came out on major digital music platforms on Wednesday, May 20.
It is the second single from the album, following “Upside Down” released on May 1.
“Fishbowl” is due out July 11.