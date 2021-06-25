Events are coming back as venues reopen to more people, expanding the options for live music in the Grand Valley.
Country Jam continues through Saturday, June 26, in Mack — go to countryjam.com for festival information — and two venues in Grand Junction are welcoming live music fans back in different ways in the coming days.
OPEN ONCE MORE
The KAFM Radio Room is finally opening for its first show in 15 months.
Dawn & Hawkes will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Radio Room is quite the opposite of County Jam Ranch — it’s a 75-seat intimate, indoor venue. For this concert there will be 70 seats available to give everyone a little more elbow room, said Ian Golba, music director and outreach and events coordinator for the nonprofit radio station.
“It’s a pretty close space for sure,” Golba said. “You can get pretty close to the bands that you’re seeing.”
The Radio Room fosters the feeling that the band is playing just for you and your friends, something live music fans as well as many musicians enjoy, he said.
Some of the bands and musicians that frequent the venue could play bigger spots and many do, but they like the audience and atmosphere they know they will find at the Radio Room, he said.
Before COVID-19 shut concerts down in March of 2020, there were some live music fans who came to the Radio Room every chance they got. “It was a community. It really fosters that community atmosphere,” Golba said.
Dawn & Hawkes are an alternative folk duo and have played at the Radio Room several times. “It was really nice to have the debut, I guess, be a local favorite,” Golba said.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through kafmradio.org. Learn about the duo at dawnandhawkes.com.
Next up at the Radio Room is another favorite: Moors & McCumber. That group plays on July 7.
Along with opening the Radio Room again, KAFM plans to continue offering a few shows at Avalon Theatre to take advantage of its capacity for larger audiences. “We’re calling it KAFM Presents at The Avalon,” Golba said.
Go to kafmradio.org for information on these concerts and other KAFM events.
BIGGEST SHOW YET
While the Avalon Theatre has hosted a few events in recent weeks, its biggest concert so far is coming up.
Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.
Lewis was originally scheduled to play at the Avalon in March of 2020. When the venue closed because of the pandemic, the concert was rescheduled for the fall, then rescheduled again for June 26, said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the Avalon and Las Colonias Amphitheater.
“He wanted to come out no matter what,” she said. “He wanted to be on the road touring. He hated that he wasn’t able to go out and make music, that was the feeling I got.”
Even when Country Jam announced its dates, the outlaw country musician decided to go forward with the concert, she said.
The show was nearly sold out for its 2020 date, but a few seats are still left for Saturday, she said.
People who have tickets for that original date, even hard copies, should bring them. “They will scan like normal,” Rainsdon said.
Lewis’ concert will be the biggest at the Avalon until August as the focus of many live music fans will turn to Las Colonias Amphitheater with larger concerts beginning there in July.
Many musicians who are getting back on tour are choosing to perform at outdoor venues and pushing those indoor shows to later in the year, Rainsdon said.
That doesn’t mean the Avalon will be shuttered until then though.
The Sunset Terrace free concerts that are held in conjunction with the Market on Main will be from 6–9 p.m. each Thursday and feature local musicians on the Avalon’s Rooftop Terrace.
There also will be a concert with Aaron Kamm and The One Drops at 7 p.m. July 14 on the Rooftop Terrace. Tickets for this show featuring the roots reggae, blues, jazz funk group cost $12 in advance and can be purchased at universe.com/AKOD.
For information on events coming up at the Avalon, go to avalontheatregj.com or facebook.com/avalontheatre.
LOOKING FOR MORE?
If these shows aren’t quite what you’re wanting this weekend, here are some options that may suit your ears.
The alternative rock band The Verve Pipe plays at 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25–$30.
The rap-infused rock band Dropout Kings plays at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Mesa Theater. Tickets cost $15–18.
For both of these all-ages shows, tickets can be purchased through mesatheater.com.
For some upscale jazz and soul, get a ticket to for Sunday Brunch with The Sunday Morning All-Stars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Sunday, June 27, at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.
This show features musicians from multiple bands in the Grand Valley, filling a Sunday morning with jazzy favorites.
Tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. This show sold out for it’s last date, so it’s recommended you check on tickets as soon as possible. Ticket purchasing information can be found at facebook.com/SundayMorningAllStars.
Brunch will be available to purchase and ranges from $10–$15
For information on additional shows in the area, check the Entertainment Calendar on page 6.