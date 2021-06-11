If you are a fan of genre hopping — bluegrass to country, jazz to classical, punk to EDM — the coming days will be music to your ears.
It’s OK to be selective too, but the point is that there is a lot of live music to choose from in the Grand Valley.
So get your plan together. Here are some of your choices.
(For more, see the Entertainment calendar on pages 6-7.)
BLUEGRASS
If two Junes without the Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival have created a hole in your musical heart, you are not alone.
Fortunately, five bluegrass fans — Kalinda Reed, who has booked music for Pressed for the past year; Bud Frisinger, guitarist for the Still House String Band; Matthew Tharp, bar manager at Palisade Brewing Co.; and Charles Talbott with Talbott’s Cider Co. — decided to do something about it.
They created the Palisade Bluegrass Bash: 10 bluegrass bands playing over four days at four locations in Palisade. “It’s pretty much a bunch of locals wanting to do something for the community,” Reed said.
The Bluegrass Bash began with one show on Thursday and will continue Friday through Sunday, June 11–13, at Palisade Brewing Co., Talbott’s Cider Co. Tap Room, Pressed and the Palisade Livery Saloon.
Some of the bands playing in this bash are local, some bands have members who are friends of the organizers and others were contacts Reed had through her job, she said.
Among the bands who will play are Black River Revue, Chicken Wire Empire, Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler, The River Arkansas and the Still House String Band.
Don’t worry about tickets, the idea is to enjoy the music, get a drink at the venues and to support the event’s associated nonprofit, Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary.
Harmony is a no-kill animal shelter and adoption service in Grand Junction (harmonyanimals.com). Funds raised through merchandise sales at the Bluegrass Bash will be donated to Harmony.
To view details about the Bluegrass Bash, go to palisadebluegrass.com.
COUNTRY
If you are wanting a Country Jam warm up or if you simply can’t go a day without country music, then these shows are for you.
Go back to the country hits of the ’90s with tribute band Double Wide’s Talent Show Tour. The band will start playing at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. Tickets range from $15–$25 and can be purchased through links at warehouse2565.com.
While you’re at that website, you might as well check out Warehouse’ other shows coming up over the weekend.
Mark Wills plays from 8–11 p.m. Saturday, June 12, (tickets $25) and The Steel Woods will be in the house from 7–10 p.m. Sunday, June 13, (tickets $15–$25).
That’s not all the country out there. Local honky-tonk band Exit 42 will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, as part of the Music in the Grapevines concert series.
Get your tickets ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate) to see Exit 42 at artcenterguild.org or at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
PUNK
The downtown skate shop Mutual Friends and Deathslope Productions are hosting their first concert since the pandemic began.
This all-ages punk show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave. Admission is $10 at the door.
The bands set to play are Nude Dude, Night Whip and Aware.
Nude Dude hails from Idaho, and Night Whip and Aware are both Grand Junction bands.
For info on the show, go to facebook.com/mutualfriends.gj.
EDM
Rage-Bot, a dubstep artist out of Denver, is set to fill Mesa Theater with wall-to-wall, don’t-just-stand-there electronic music.
This all-ages EDM show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased through mesatheater.com and at the door.
Rage-Bot, who is known off stage as Jalen Gasner, won’t be alone in this show. Tokyo Mandy and locals ShockerT, SoBear and Adam Antium also will be in the mix making this a nonstop EDM night.
JAZZ
Grab a lawn chair and stake out a spot in the shade for a concert featuring the jazz professionals and instructors for Jazztopia at Colorado Mesa University.
Jazztopia is four days of intensive jazz workshops for students in middle and high school. During this concert, the pros get to show off their chops and the public is welcome to be part of the audience.
This concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, in the quad between the Moss Performing Arts Center and Tomlinson Library on CMU’s campus. It will feature Darin Kamstra, Sean Flanigan and Tim Emmons, who are all part of the music faculty at CMU, and guest instructors and jazz professionals Tim Fox and Joe Anderies.
This concert is free and donations will be accepted for CMU music scholarships.
CLASSICAL
The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra is taking “Peter and The Wolf” outside with a free, family-friendly concert.
It will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and members of the audience are welcome to bring a picnic, plenty of water and camp chairs and enjoy the evening.
“Peter and The Wolf,” composed by Sergei Prokofiev, cleverly uses the characters in a children’s story to introduce the orchestra’s instruments. The wolf is represented by three horns, Peter skips along to the sound of a string quartet, the bird is given musical flight by the flute and so on.
Kelly Anderson, the symphony’s executive director, will narrate this musical story, which also will be shown in a “Peter and The Wolf” coloring book designed by local artist Bryan Wade of Blueswade Cartoons. They symphony plans to give each child attending one of these coloring books to take home.
For information and background about this show, go to gjso.org/prokofievs-peter-and-the-wolf/.
LOCAL MIX
The Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series has begun with free weekly concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.
On Thursday, June 17, the funk, soul and rock band Soul Habit will play.
With a lawn chair in hand, head to the park for the evening, and make plans to return the next Thursday. As is this live music series continues, you’ll hear rock, country, blues and more.
Here is the lineup (subject to change) for the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series:
n June 24 — Frank Bregar Orchestra (big band)
n July 1 — Centennial Band (American classic)
n July 8 — Whiskey Stomp (country rock)
n July 15 — Desert Flyer Band (country)
n July 22 — Gerry Goodman Band (blues, rock)
n July 29 — Michael Morrow & The Culprits (rock’n’roll)
n Aug. 5 — Louie & The Lizards (funky jam rock)
n Aug. 12 — Great Western Heritage Show (country and western/bluegrass)
For information, go to fruita.org/parksrec/page/thursday-night-concert-series.