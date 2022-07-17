Rising star: Young music artist returns to the Warehouse

It started with a tiny plastic ukulele.
Then came a better ukulele, then came a hand-me-down guitar.
But all through this time there was singing. Lots and lots of singing.
“We’ve always been a musical family. I don’t think we ever had a silent car ride,” said Remi Mae Baldwin.
Her mom also gave a bit of a chuckle when thinking about the musical car rides.
“We did a lot of singing in the car and at home,” said Starr Graham-Baldwin. “We’d sing on the way to school because we were quite a ways out of town.”
All that singing and that ukulele and that guitar playing paid off for Remi Mae, as she goes by for her singing career.
The 20-year-old Delta County native, who grew up in the Pea Green area is about to release her first album, an extended play album with six original songs.
“I always, always, always knew I wanted to do something with music,” Remi Mae said. “I just didn’t necessarily have the confidence when I was younger to actually do music.”
Her confidence started to grow between her sophomore and junior years in high school.
But before that there was that first plastic ukulele when she was about 12 years old.
“I didn’t play it for like a year-and-a-half. Then finally one day, I got bored and picked it up and learned a couple of chords that I learned from a book,” Remi Mae said.
That boredom turned into intrigue and she asked for a better ukulele.
The new ukulele was even more of a turning point for the young teenager, and she wrote a couple of songs to go with her ukulele playing.
Then Mom showed up with an old family guitar with new strings.
From that point on, the music career started rolling for Remi Mae.
During her junior year, she started to blossom. She was a blazing fast learner on the guitar, too.
“In a day or two, I was playing “Country Roads” by John Denver, and that’s kind of how it all started,” she said.
TIME FOR THE STAGE
Country rock artist FC Westcott is a family friend and a fan favorite in Grand Junction who makes frequent appearances at the Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar.
He saw some videos on Facebook that Remi Mae posted and the veteran singer/songwriter decided to invite her to open for one of his Warehouse shows.
“He said, ‘Hey kid, you want to open for me for one of my shows,’” Remi Mae said smiling.
And the kid said — “ahhhh yeah!”
Then the thought sunk in. Playing on stage in a live show in front of a big crowd.
“I was so nervous that I almost didn’t do it.”
But she did, and after overcoming those nerves from that first show, Remi Mae settled in.
“Even though I was always a little bashful and nervous about singing in front of people, I think I had just enough confidence to want to do it, to want to show people what I could do and share my music with people.”
Mom was probably the most nervous person in the Warehouse that night.
“My entire day, probably my entire week, I was a bundle of nerves,” Baldwin said. “I was nervous for her, not nervous for her talent, not nervous for her ability, just nervous for her because she might be nervous.”
The Warehouse is where she’s done most of her live shows, and that’s where she will be on July 22 for a concert and a release party for her new self-titled EP “Remi Mae.”
She followed up that Westcott show by opening for Shenandoah, a 1990s country band at the Warehouse. And that crowd was huge.
That was the show when it really clicked for Remi Mae.
“There were a ton of people there. That’s the show when I decided that maybe this is what I’m supposed to do,” she said.
A TEXAS MUSIC SCENE
She continues to work on her craft and has immersed herself in the songwriting process.
Most of the songs on her new album, she started writing when she was 17.
“When you’re 17 and in high school and you’re writing these songs, to me they are just songs, but when I show them to my mom, she’s like ‘What? How did this happen, where did this come from?’ ” Remi Mae said laughing.
Lyrically, she says one of her favorites is “Roll On,” and musically she likes “Electric Again,” which she co-wrote with Westcott.
She gave him some of her poetry and he “added some cool musical touches to it.”
Remi Mae recently moved to New Braunfels, Texas, a city between Austin and San Antonio that she identifies as a “Texas songwriting scene.”
“People say you should go to Nashville, but this is right where I want to be right now,” she said. “This area is really full of respect for the artist and the artistry.
“People really want to listen to your lyrics instead of just screaming ‘play Toby Keith,’ ” she said with a laugh.
She’s currently teaching kids guitar and vocals and working on her music.
“I just want to keep doing that but in my music life, I just want to get better at songwriting and just keep going and going.
“I hope a lot of people will listen to my new album and like it. I hope it will give me momentum to keep creating.”
For Mom, the nerves won’t be as intense when her daughter returns to the Warehouse 25Sixty-five stage next Friday.
Looking back at those first few shows, Baldwin realized that her daughter was a natural when she took the stage.
“When she walked out, there was never a time when she sounded nervous or looked nervous. She is just great on stage,” she said.
Remi Mae is excited to return to where she got her start. When she first started she was mainly a solo acoustic guitar performer, but for her return to Grand Junction she will have her own band.
“I’m excited to see everybody and show them the 20-year-old version of Remi as opposed to the 17-year-old Remi when I only knew about six chords on the guitar,” she said smiling.