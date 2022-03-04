Road trip: Celebrate St Patrick's Day early with The Young Dubliners

The Young Dubliners

 SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Get an early start on your St. Patrick's Day celebration with The Young Dubliners' show in Rifle.

The Celtic rock band will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., in Rifle. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $32 to $45 and can be purchased through utetheater.com.

The band is working its 10th album and toured in Ireland late last year.

Always good for an enthusiastic show, The Young Dubliners are a favorite with area fans of Celtic rock music and were part of the Grand Valley Highland Games in 2021.

For information about the band, go to youngdubliners.com.