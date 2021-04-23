The Paradise Theatre and Pickin’ Productions in Paonia are launching a series of intimate concerts called Live Music Still Soothes the Soul.
A limited number of tickets will be sold for the series’ shows, which will begin with Delta blues singer Ron Artis II on Friday, April 23, and continue through July 31, when Steve Poltz will perform. Each show will have two seatings: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
All but one of the shows — the Artis concert that will be in Town Park — will take place at Poulos Park, 217 Grand Ave., next to the Paradise Theatre in downtown Paonia.
Tickets purchased in advance cost $25 per person. Day of tickets cost $30.
Here’s the lineup:
n Friday, April 23 — Ron Artis II
n May 7 — Gabrielle Louise with Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears.
n June 5 — Freddie & Francine
n June 12 — Bonnie Paine and Bridget Law
n June 25 — Tuba Skinny
n July 9 — Jackie Venson
n July 31 — Steve Poltz
For information about the series and links to purchase tickets in advance, go to paradiseofpaonia.com/live-music-still-soothes-the-soul-series/.