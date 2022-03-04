The first time Robert Earl Keen Jr. rolled into Grand Junction, it was for “A Sunset Sampler of Western Food & Music” more than 30 years ago.
He had two studio albums under his belt and was the third guy on the bill, an up-and-comer to established fellow Texas singer/songwriters Guy Clark and Towns Van Zandt.
Tickets cost $11 in advance, $13 at the door, for the Monday night concert at the Grand Junction Hilton on Horizon Drive.
There were $3 bowls of “Championship Chili” with jalapeno cornbread and $2 “Ice Cold Corona,” according to a flyer for the concert presented by Sandstone Entertainment.
It was an outside “beer garden” show and folks were asked to “bring lawn chairs, blankets, appetite & smile,” the flyer said.
“It was a different world,” said Ron Wilson, promoter and owner of Sandstone Entertainment.
In the years since that concert, the Hilton has become the DoubleTree (with a couple other incarnations in between), Keen dropped the “Jr” off his name and his hair went from dark to gray.
Keen’s list of albums and credits also has become substantially longer, and he has been back to the Grand Valley to perform a number of times.
Sandstone Entertainment will bring Keen, 66, back for another concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Roger Clyne will open the concert.
And after the show, when Keen’s tour bus pulls away from Avalon Theatre, it likely will be for the last time. The Americana musician announced in January that he will retire from touring and public performances later this year.
“I can’t believe I’ve lived through artists coming up and then retiring,” Wilson said.
Tickets for Keen’s concert cost $29, $39 or $49 depending on seat. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Avalon’s box office.
While no chili or cornbread will be served at this concert, Keen will bring the music and the memories because as the man himself wrote, “The road goes on forever and the party never ends.”