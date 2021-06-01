The Band In The Barrel concert series has begun at Restoration Vineyards, and it will continue with live music on Saturday afternoons into October.
There are two different seating times for each date in the concert series at the Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E½ Road, in Palisade. The first is from 1:30–3 p.m., and the second is from 3:30-5 p.m.
The concerts are free to attend, but a reservation is needed for the particular time slot you want. That reservation can be made through restorationvineyards.com.
There will be food to purchase from food trucks and drinks from Restoration Vineyards.
Bringing a camp chair and umbrella with you are good ideas.
Here is the lineup for the series:
- June 5 — Wild Flight
- June 12 — Sugah Stick
- June 19 — Tim + Richard
- June 26 — Josh Bunker & David Mills
- July 3 — James Williams
- July 10 — PB&J Jazz
- July 17 — Chris Koltak
- July 24 — Sugah Stick
- July 31 — Dave Mensch
- Aug. 7 — A.J. Fullerton & Jake Friel
- Aug. 14 — TBD
- Aug. 21 — Orchard Creek Band
- Aug. 28 — The Hip Replacement
- Sept. 4 — Tim + Richard
- Sept. 11 — No Tellin'
- Sept. 18 — You Knew Me When
- Sept. 24 (This one is on a Friday) — Miguel Dakota
- Oct. 2 — Josh Bunker & David Mills
- Oct. 9 — Donny Morales
- Oct. 16 — TBD
For information about the series and the bands, or to check out the other concerts Restoration Vineyards will offer this summer, go to restorationvineyards.com or facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.