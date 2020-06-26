UNION OF NONE, 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, 424-5442.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8–11 p.m. Friday, June 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, reduced capacity event, warehouse2565.com.
JETMORE-GOODMAN DUO, 7–10 p.m. Friday, June 26, Orchard Mesa Cruisers’ patio, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, 549-1655.
RIZZO, doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10, reduced capacity event, mesatheater.com.
BEN’S MISCHIEVOUS MENAGERIE, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, jam grass from Denver, $5 cover charge, 464-2090.
FC WESTCOTT & FRIENDS, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, reduced capacity event, warehouse2565.com.
SOBEAR + TAURU5, doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., EDM, $10, reduced capacity event, mesatheater.com.
CYBER GOTH DANCE PARTY, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, live-stream from Copeka Coffee, facebook.com/copekacoffee.
GOODMAN ACOUSTIC JAM, 8 p.m.–midnight Saturday, June 27, The Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, take a guitar, 283-8954.
GERRY JAM, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, take a guitar, facebook.com/TripleTreeTavern.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, Charlie Dwellington’s patio, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity event with social distancing, masks encouraged until you are seated, 241-4010.
4TH OF JULY WEEKEND CELEBRATION KICKOFF WITH SEAN MOON, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, July 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way; Parking Lot Party 7–11 p.m. Friday, July 3 with Lendon James and the Highway 34 Band and Sean Curtis; and Lendon James and the Highway 34 Band opens for Stephen Wesley, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, July 4, reduced capacity events, reservations 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.