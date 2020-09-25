JOSH GRACIN, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Walker Williams Band, warehouse2565.com.
PEACH STREET REVIVAL, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., limited capacity show, $10, mesatheater.com.
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, 424-5142, facebook.com/Wingers-Bar-and-Pool-Hall-383056192415459.
JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, during the Fruita Brew Festival, $20 per person includes five beer samples, RSVP required, fruitachamber.org, 858-3894.
HAVEN EFFECT, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, alternative rock, facebook.com/HavenEffect.
WALKER WILLIAMS BAND, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
MIGUEL DAKOTA, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
SUNNY SWEENEY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Morgan Crouse, $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
SUNNY WAR, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Poulos Park, 211 Grand Ave., Paonia, self-taught finger-style guitarist performs in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series, $25 in advance, limited tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com, 527-7243.
GOODMAN BAND, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, 283-8954.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY CHOIR CONCERT, 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, CMU Performing Arts Quad, between Moss and the library, take a blanket or chair, coloradomesa.universitytickets.com.
ENCORE DRIVE-IN NIGHTS FEATURING KANE BROWN, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Tru-Vu Drive-In, 1001 Highway 92, in Delta and Star Drive-in, 600 East Miami St., in Montrose, pre-show with Granger Smith, Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen, tickets $76 per car with up to six occupants, tickets at universe.com.
TAKE 5, 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Confluence Park in Delta, during the CTRL + ALT + DELETE 2020 Ice Cream Social, limited capacity event, masks required, facebook.com/DeltaChamber.
FALL CONCERT IN THE PARK, 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Baldridge Park, at the pavilion south east of the bridge, Montrose, Montrose Community Band fall concert, 901-5366.
GOODMAN ACOUSTIC JAM, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, 434-9428.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLES, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, CMU Academic Quad between Moss and the library, take a blanket or chair, $12 adults. $10 students, $5 youth, free for CMU students, coloradomesa.universitytickets.com.
TOPH, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Pressed in Palisade, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
SCOOTER BROWN BAND, 7–9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, dinner show, warehouse2565.com.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND, gates open 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., Colorado progressive bluegrass band, opener Still House String Band, $25, tickets at universe.com/ymsb_2020.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411