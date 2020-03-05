“Back” is the road that old-school country musician Joe Nichols traveled in his quest to find inspiration for his 2017 album, “Never Gets Old.”
“Back to his early career, back to true friends and the simple perfection of pure country music ... back to things that never get old,” according to joenichols.com.
The Arkansas native is on tour and will bring his country sound to Grand Junction with a sold-out show from 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. The local country band Exit 42 will open the show.
Nichols has seven albums, beginning with “Man with a Memory” released almost 20 years ago, when “he was barely 20 years old and trying to put his youth behind him,” joenichols.com says.
“Looking back now, he laughs at that thought, but some things never change. Back then he was scrappy and defiant about his quest to revive traditional country, and that drive remains. In fact, he says it’s one of those things that never gets old.”
It was performers such as Merle Haggard and Marty Robbins, Don Williams, Keith Whitley and George Strait who inspired Nichols in the beginning and his latest album “Never Gets Old” took him back to the era where it all began.
And there’s a completely different “back” on that album: an “an honest-to-goodness country cover” of hip-hop artist Sir Mix-A-Lot’s 1992 hit “Baby Got Back.”
“What began as a joke between Nichols and his band years ago went on to become a beloved moment onstage, and now it caps off ‘Never Gets Old,’ proving that whatever this veteran song stylist sings, it’s gonna sound country,” joenichols.com says.
Go to warehouse2565.com or call 628-4321 for information.
Here are details about other music events happening in the area:
“Masterworks Concert,” Western Colorado Chorale, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6–7, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St., spring concert jointly conducted by outgoing conductor Monte Atkinson and incoming conductor Adam Kluck, westerncoloradochorale.org.
Oxymorons, 8–11 p.m. Friday, March 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
Bluegrass jam, 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., take the stage to pick and sing, 243-3659.
Huey, 6–8 p.m. Friday, March 6, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, with guest Terry McGovern, 242-2396.
All My Friends are Skeletons: Chris Cornell Tribute, 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., music of Audiosoave, Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog, will guests Balkun Brothers, $12–$15, mesatheater.com, 773-1775.
Tom Keogh & Carol Rose, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, dance to a variety of ’80s–’90s country, waltz and polkas, for members and qualified guests, 242-4754.
Jan Garrett & JD Martin, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, inspirational harmonies and original music, $20, tickets at starrsguitars.com.
Outlaw Country Show, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., music by Hogan and Moss, Feeding Giants, Queen Bees Trio and Tyler Rust and Jake Statler, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
Patterson/Sutton Duo, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Western Slope Concert Series concert featuring Kimberly Patterson on cello and Patrick Sutton on guitar, tickets $12–$27, WesternSlopeConcertSeries.org.
Dead Nancy, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., with Night Whip, Wowzers, Sin7ul and Scott Stephenson, $5, 644-5275.
The Rock Dawgs, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, No. 12, Clifton, 424-5142.
Ono with guests Rizzo, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., TEDx after party with members of Peach Street Revival, Stray Grass, Tight Thump and Zolopht performing a night of original music and covers, $10 or free with a TEDx lanyard, mesatheater.com, 773-1775.
Steven Curtis Chapman Solo Concert, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist, meet-and-greet tickets available, $26–$75, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
Moors & McCumber, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., acoustic Americana duo James Moors and Kort McCumber, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, kafmradio.org, 241-8801.
The Troy Douglas Band, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
Frank French: J.S. Bach Well-Tempered Clavier, Part 1, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave., the 48 preludes and fugues of Bach in authentic 18th century temperament, Part 2 is at 3 p.m. March 22, $20, reserve a seat at frankfrenchmusic.com, 244-7207.
Colorado Mesa University Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1231 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
Fitz and the Tantrums, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., “Hand Clap” alternative band from L.A. on the “All the Feels Winter Tour,” $35–$155, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
Colorado Mesa University Faculty Jazz Trio, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Two Rivers Winery & Chateau, 2087 Broadway, Tim Fox on piano and trumpet, Tim Emmons on bass and Darin Kamstra on drums, guest vocalist Josefina Mendez, $25, tickets at gjso.org, 243-6787 or the Grand Junction Symphony office at 414 Main St.
Tom Keogh, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, dance to country and classic rock ’n’ roll, free family line dance lessons 6–7 p.m., for members and qualified guests, 242-4754.
Blues jam, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
A Little Noon Music, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., free concert featuring Jun Watabe on clarinet and saxophone and Susan Ellinger on piano, donations accepted, 242-4850.
Colorado Mesa University Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1231 N. 12th St., tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
Colorado Mesa University Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1231 N. 12th St., Brian Krinke on violin and Kristen Yeon-Ji Yun on cello, $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.