STEPHEN WESLEY, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest, warehouse2565.com.
TIERRO BAND WITH BRIDGET LAW, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Poulos Park, 211 Grand Ave., Paonia, various world music styles in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series, $25–$30, limited tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com, 527-7243.
DAVID STARR AND ERIK STUCKY, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
JOSH BUNKER, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
A BAND CALLED ALEXIS, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
KRISTEN YEON-JI YUN, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Colorado Mesa University Quad, between Moss Performing Arts Center and the library, solo cello recital, take a blanket or chair, tickets $12 adults, $10 senior, $5 student, free to CMU graduates at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
LOS HURACANES DEL NORTE, 4–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., $50 for adults, free for children younger than 12, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY CHAMBER ENSEMBLES, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, on the eastern steps of CMU’s Tomlinson Library, features an opera preview of “Dido and Aeneas” by Purcell that will be in a digital performance in November, take a blanket or chair, tickets $12 adults, $10 senior, $5 student, free to CMU graduates at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, CMU Quad, between Moss Performing Arts Center and the library, take a blanket or chair, tickets $12 adults, $10 senior, $5 student, free to CMU graduates at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.