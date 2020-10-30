C.J. GARTON, gates open 4 p.m., show 5–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma, Concert in the Country featuring the Nashville country singer/songwriter, general admission seating $18 adults, ages 12 and younger free, masked event, tickets at 970tix.com.
HALLOWEEN PARTY WITH THE OXYMORONS, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
THE TANKERAYS, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Babes of Horror burlesque show, costume contest, $20, mesatheater.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY CHOIR CONCERT, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, CMU Quad, between Moss Performing Arts Center and the library, take a blanket or chair, $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
THE BASEMENT BROTHERS, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, with guest, facebook.com/WildHorseRoadhouse.
C.J. GARTON AND SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, portion of proceeds go to the family of J.D. Brach in his memory, tickets at warehouse2565.com.
PEACH STREET REVIVAL, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Ricky Bobby and The Hellcat Fury, Halloween costume contest, $10, mesatheater.com, facebook.com/PeachStreetRevival.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
KYLIE FREY, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country, tickets at warehouse2565.com.