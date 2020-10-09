JAGERTOWN, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
JOSH HOYER & SOUL COLOSSAL, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Poulos Park, 211 Grand Ave., Paonia, funk and smooth soul in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series, $25 in advance, limited tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com, 527-7243.
PETE HENRY, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, American/rock, facebook.com/cruisersbar.
NEON SKY, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Clifton, facebook.com/Wingers Bar-and-Pool-Hall-383056192415459/.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., with Alyssa Jetmore, 241-8411.
DONNY MORALES, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
SAMANTHA FISH, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., contemporary blues guitarist and vocalist, $30–$50, ticketmaster.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
ZOLOPHT, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Talbott’s Farm Market & Tap Room, 3801 F 1/2 Road, Palisade, psychedelic reggae rock sounds in the last concert of the 2020 Cider House Series, facebook.com/TMGPALISADEPEACH.
GOODMAN BAND, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Clifton, 424-5142.
GOODMAN ACOUSTIC JAM, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, bring a guitar.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.