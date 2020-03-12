Three high school friends shared a spiritual connection with music and decided to form a band.
That musical bond still remains years later and has taken them across North America and to points beyond as they share their music in concerts packed with “energy and emotion.”
The Follow — Tony Rickertsen, Amy Rickertsen and Mat Matlack — is on tour in support of its newest album, “Wilderness,” released earlier this year. The trio will begin their 10-show tour with a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at the KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
The band dubs its sound “panoramic” rock and has “found worldwide support due to consistently streaming live broadcasts for over five years,” according to its Facebook page.
“The streaming shows have been showcased in the band’s World Tour In A Day events, featuring five shows in one day, each in a different time zone targeted to a specific country.”
Along with the popularity of their worldwide shows and videos, “their fan base has funded albums and international touring, allowing the band to focus on music,” according to Facebook.
Show notes posted at kafmradio.org describe the band’s new album “is rooted in its acoustic guitar foundation, yet takes some twists and turns with electronic effects, synth beds & organs, lush vocal harmonies ...”
Tickets to see The Follow cost $15 and can be purchased at kafmradio.org or by calling 241-8801.
Here are details about other music events happening in the area:
Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., featuring tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show performing hits from the two bands, $35–$65, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
Dirtwire, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Americana on a post-millennial psychedelic journey, $15–$18, mesatheater.com, 773-1775.
Clark Jensen & Friends, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
Cyber Goth Dance Party Album Release Show, 7 p.m.–midnight Friday, March 13, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., release of “NeonCorpse” debut album with support by Illtanraw, Illuminasti, Sobear and Tauru5, $5 at the door, facebook.com/cybergothdanceparty.
Desert Flyer Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, dance to rock ’n’ roll and country, for members and qualified guests, 242-4754.
Shukala, 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, Intrinzik, 512 E. Main St., Montrose, with El Camino Burnout and Sole Aggression, $10, intrinzikvenue.com.
Jeremiah & The Red Eyes, 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, Copper Club Brewing Co., 233 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, 858-8318.
Goodman Band, 9 p.m.–close Friday, March 13, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, 549-1655.
Scooter Brown Band, 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rocking’ country with guest Pete Sands, warehouse2565.com.
Futurebirds, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., psychedelic country from Athens, Georgia, guest Flaural, $15, mesatheater.com, 773-1775.
New Morse Code Cello & Percussion Duo, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Hannah Collins and Michael Compitello perform works by J.S. Bach, George Lam, Florent Ghys and others, $20–$25, tickets at bluesage.org, 527-7243.
The Lugnuts, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, local band playing dance music from the ’60s–’80s, $10 at the door, grandmesaartscenter.com.
Fifth Reel Celtic Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., evening featuring the sounds and lore of four centuries of music from the British Isles, $15, tickets at gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
Stray Grass, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Copeka Coffee, 1012 N. Fifth St., 628-0878.
Goodman Unplugged, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 18, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
Tuck and Roll, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, ’50s and ’60s rock ’n’ roll, 464-1462.
Sons of Serendip, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St., popular music quartet in the Community Concerts of the Grand Valley concert series, single tickets $25, communityconcertsgrandvalley.org.
Kansas, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., legendary “garage band” from Topeka, Kansas, $47–$123, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
Davey & The Midnights, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, traditional country, blues and psychedelia from Los Angeles, facebook.com/cruisersbar.
Tom Keogh, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, dance to country and classic rock ’n’ roll, free family line dance lessons 6–7 p.m., for members and qualified guests, 242-4754.
Blues jam, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
Jetmore-Goodman Duo, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, No. A12, 424-5142.
Corb Lund, 8–11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, alternative country from Alberta, Canada, warehouse2565.com.
Walker-Goodman Blues, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, No. A12, 424-5142.