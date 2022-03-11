Wild Flight

ABOUT FACE PHOTOGRAPHY/Special to the Sentinel

Emily Jurick and Eric Gross of Wild Flight.

Wild Flight, a group led by Grand Valley singer/songwriters Eric Gross and Emily Jurick, has been busy creating two new music videos.

The first is “Your Kind of Love.” It can be viewed now at wildflightmusic.com and on YouTube.com.

The second is “Whiskey Talkin’,” which will be released Monday, March 14. It was a NPR Tiny Desk Concert Contest video.

After watching those videos, make plans to see Wild Flight in person at its release party from 7–9 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.

Gross and Jurick will be joined by Kellen Michael on guitar, John Brown on bass and Sophia Benham on drums.

For information about Wild Flight, its albums and videos, go to wildflightmusic.com.