SEE FOR YOURSELF: Wild Flight releases two videos, plans party By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Mar 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print ABOUT FACE PHOTOGRAPHY/Special to the SentinelEmily Jurick and Eric Gross of Wild Flight. ABOUT FACE PHOTOGRAPHY/Special to the Sentinel Facebook Twitter Email Print Wild Flight, a group led by Grand Valley singer/songwriters Eric Gross and Emily Jurick, has been busy creating two new music videos.The first is “Your Kind of Love.” It can be viewed now at wildflightmusic.com and on YouTube.com.The second is “Whiskey Talkin’,” which will be released Monday, March 14. It was a NPR Tiny Desk Concert Contest video.After watching those videos, make plans to see Wild Flight in person at its release party from 7–9 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.Gross and Jurick will be joined by Kellen Michael on guitar, John Brown on bass and Sophia Benham on drums.For information about Wild Flight, its albums and videos, go to wildflightmusic.com. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Music Video Eric Gross Emily Jurick Flight Music Duo Kellen Michael Singing Plan John Brown Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 15° 36° Thu Thursday 36°/15° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:33:22 AM Sunset: 06:16:31 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 21° 39° Fri Friday 39°/21° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:49 AM Sunset: 06:17:33 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 28° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/28° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:16 AM Sunset: 06:18:34 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 7% 29° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/29° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:28:43 AM Sunset: 07:19:35 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Mon 5% 30° 52° Mon Monday 52°/30° Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:09 AM Sunset: 07:20:36 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 38° 59° Tue Tuesday 59°/38° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:35 AM Sunset: 07:21:37 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 19% 34° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/34° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:24 AM Sunset: 07:22:37 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business