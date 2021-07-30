If you sing in a choir or you sing karaoke or if you sing for joy and perhaps not even well, then listen up.
Graham and Stefanie Anduri, both with doctoral degrees in music vocal performance and pedagogy and founders of Sing For Your Lives, are offering a 16-week community singing class, and it’s open to anyone who is interested.
“Whether you think you’re a good singer or not, we hope everybody can come and learn from this,” said Graham Anduri said. Both Graham, a baritone, and his wife, a soprano, have performed professionally internationally and taught for more than 10 years.
Their Transformative Voice class series will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St. The classes will be held in Studio Colorado where both a stage and piano are available, and “it seemed like like the perfect place,” Anduri said.
Classes will continue into November, and students can sign up for the entire semester, for one class or for several.
Each class is 90-minutes long and has a theme or concept that incorporates both a vocal lesson and a life lesson. For example, most people understand that bodily alignment and mechanics can impact the singing voice, Anduri said.
However, research has shown that how you hold yourself can impact your mood, your confidence, mindset and approach to the world around you, he said.
These ideas and the research behind them are addressed in the series’ first class, titled “Align Yourself.”
“There are so many parallels between what we learn as singers and the lessons we apply to our lives,” Anduri said.
It’s a holistic perspective on vocal techniques because singers tend to focus on one element of singing — breathing or what’s happening with the jaw or soft palate or posture — and lose sight of the whole perspective, he said.
“As you learn to sing you really learn more about who you are and how to related to others in a much deeper way,” Anduri said.
The scientific studies Anduri and his wife have found show that “music is not just a fun thing. It’s not just a distraction from our problems or an escape from our lives. It’s critical to life … fundamental to humans and one of the earliest forms of communication,” he said.
The profound connection between science and music, singing and well-being led the couple to start Sing For Your Lives in 2020.
In January of 2020, they offered a series of community voice classes, and “they were a lot more successful than we anticipated,” he said.
Then the pandemic changed the rest of the year, and Sing For Your Lives moved online with workshops and lessons.
This summer the Anduris were able to return to in-person teaching most recently at the International Performing Arts Institute in Alabama — usually the institute is held in Germany, but that wasn’t an option with the pandemic, Graham Anduri said.
The success of Sing For Your Lives in part led the couple to resign their positions as part of the voice faculty with Colorado Mesa University in May. “It seemed like this was something we felt was necessary for us to embark upon,” Anduri said.
They have a number of workshops lined up across the country during the next year and they are working on several projects “to get more and more people to really understand how powerful it is to sing … with the understanding that you can effect change in your own life and the lives of other people and to work to heal a lot of the division that we’re experiencing in our country right now,” Anduri said.
To sign up for Sing For Your Lives’ upcoming Transformative Voice classes and for information about the Anduris, go to singforyourlives.com. Those who register by Sunday, Aug. 1, will receive a discounted rate on the classes.