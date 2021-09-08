Two of Grand Junction's biggest venues will host two bigger shows on the same night, but feature music to suit different tastes.
• Rise UP will feature three well-known Christian musicians — Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey and Jordan Feliz — at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
VIP gates open at 3 p.m., and general admission gates open at 3:30 p.m.
This concert is hosted by Praise Him Ministries, which organizes the annual Christian music festival NightVision in Olathe.
Rise UP also will feature a special speaker: former U.S. Navy Seal Chad Williams. Williams is the author of the book “Seal of God.” During the concert, he give a special message related to the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.
General admission tickets cost $35. VIP and reserved seating tickets also are available.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
• The Fab Four, a Beatles tribute band, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
This concert will include three costume changes and music from all the Beatles' different eras of sound, according to avalontheatregj.com.
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.