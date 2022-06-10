The temperatures aren’t the only thing that has ramped up.
Concerts and music festival make June and July in the Grand Valley particularly hot for music.
Here is some of what is coming up:
THIS WEEK
The Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival will returned from its COVID hiatus to fill Riverbend Park with bluegrass music for three days straight from Friday through Sunday, June 10–12.
Among the bands scheduled to play are Jamestown Revival, Rapidgrass, Della Mae, The River Arkansas, Steep Canyon Rangers and Shinyribs.
Gates open at noon Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The music starts at 3 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Along with the music, there will be artisans, vendors, activities for kids, paddle boarding and bourbon tasting.
Three-day passes cost $165. Single-day passes cost $45 for Friday or Sunday, $65 for Saturday. Children age 12 and younger will be admitted free if accompanied by a parent or guardian with a pass. Camping options are very limited.
Go to palisademusic.com for information and ticket links.
Everclear: 30th Anniversary Tour will be 7–10:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m. Show guests are Fastball and The Nixons. Tickets range from $30–$45 at ticketmaster.com.
Grand Junction Rockestra: Just Epic Music will bring the music of Queen, Bon Jovi, Aretha Franklin, AC/DC, Joe Cocker, Journey and more to its first concert at Las Colonias Amphitheater.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the amphitheater at 925 Struthers Ave. The Oxymorons will play at 6:45 p.m. and Grand Junction Rockestra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $20–$45 at ticketmaster.com. (View the set list for this concert on page 3.)
ZZ Top is touring in support of its “Raw” album and the documentary “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” It will play from 8–10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Tickets cost $52–$92 at ticketmaster.com.
Boz Scaggs will bring the blues from 7:30–10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, to Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Scaggs is on his Out of the Blues Tour. Tickets cost $35–$75 at ticketmaster.com.
Ingrid Jensen, a highly-acclaimed jazz trumpet player, is in Grand Junction for Jazztopia at Colorado Mesa University. Along with inspiring young jazz musicians, Jensen will perform with the Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra and Jazztopia faculty members at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $5 for students at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
COMING UP
Ward Davis, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., tickets $20 at mesatheater.com.
Josh Ward, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, tickets $18–$25 at eventbrite.com.
March Fourth, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., tickets $25–$35 at mesatheater.com.
Country Jam, Thursday through Saturday, June 23–25, at Country Jam Ranch in Mack. Lineup includes Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Riley Green, Chris Lane and Chris Janson. Look for locals Joey Rowland playing in the campground on Friday and the Sean Moon Band on Saturday. Three-day passes cost $210, single-day passes cost $125. Student, military, VIP, camping passes and more pass options available at countryjam.com.
Kolby Cooper, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, tickets $20–$28 at eventbrite.com.
Bob Dylan, 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., tickets $48.50–$90.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., tickets $49–$109 at ticketmaster.com.
NightVision, July 8–9, at Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, lineup includes Jeremy Camp, David Crowder, Cory Asbury, Danny Gokey, comedians and speakers, two-day passes (advance purchase) cost $75 for adults, $15 for children age 7–13, one-day passes (advance purchase) cost $40 for adults, $10 for children, tickets at eventbrite.com.
Don McLean, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., tickets $17.71–$58 at ticketmaster.com.
Shakey Graves, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., tickets $30–$60 at ticketmaster.com.
An Evening with Cowboy Junkies, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., tickets $29–$49 at ticketmaster.com.
As I Lay Dying, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., tickets $33–$38 at mesatheater.com.
Reckless Kelly, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., tickets $25–$30 at mesatheater.com.
The Dead South, 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., tickets $35–$75 at ticketmaster.com.
War Hippes, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., fundraiser for Harmony Acres, tickets at harmonyacresec.org.
The Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. Thursday July 28, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., tickets $29.50–$89.50 at ticketmaster.com.