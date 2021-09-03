For $10 you can get three evenings of live music from three unique acts and plenty of opportunity to support One Riverfront and the Colorado and Gunnison River corridor.
The Colorado Riverfront Concert Series will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9–11, in a grassy amphitheater area along the river in the Fruita Section of the James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park, 595 Colorado Highway 340, in Fruita. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The Motet, a funk, soul and jazz group from Denver, will play on Thursday. It will be followed on Friday by more Colorado blues and soul with Chris Daniels & The Kings with Freddi Gowdy and special guest Hazel Miller. On Saturday, the stage will be filled by Texas violinist Carrie Rodriguez and her “Ameri-Chicana” style.
They are “three strong acts” each with a following in the Grand Valley, said Ron Wilson, a local concert promoter with Sandstone Concerts who works with One Riverfront for the series.
With COVID-19 putting two years between this and the last Colorado Riverfront Concert Series, “it gave us time to rethink how we want things to look,” Wilson said.
A raised, mobile stage will be brought in to give the musicians the room they need and the audience a better view. “The previous stage was really a covered patio,” Wilson said. That area will be repurposed as a bar for the event.
There also will be plenty of food trucks there each night. “I’d encourage people to not go through the effort and hassle of lugging in a picnic chest, but they can certainly do that if they want,” Wilson said.
The food trucks and vendors set to be at the event are Armando Tacos, Smoke ‘n’ CEO, White Bison BBQ, Wild Dogz and Enstrom Ice Cream.
While a picnic can be brought into the concert venue, no outside drinks will be permitted.
A three-day pass for all the concerts costs $10. Single concert tickets cost $5. Tickets can be purchased at universe.com/crcs.
Parking is available in the park, and vehicles with four or more people will not need to have a parks pass. Parking also can be had at the nearby Dinosaur Journey museum and along streets within walking distance of the venue.
Take along a lawn chair for seating. No blankets are permitted.
The Colorado Riverfront Concert Series is a fundraiser for One Riverfront, which is best known for its work to create the Colorado Riverfront Trail System. For information about the nonprofit and the concert series, go to oneriverfront.org.