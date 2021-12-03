The response was swift after the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra announced it would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from audience members at its concerts.
“We have patrons on both sides,” said Kelly Anderson, executive director for the symphony.
The policy, which takes effect Dec. 10, requires all patrons age 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination before entering a symphony event and requires masks be worn by all audience members age 5 and older regardless of vaccination status.
The policy change comes midseason for the symphony — the first event to be impacted will be the “Holiday in Vienna” Pops concert set for Dec. 16 at Avalon Theatre — however, discussions about the policy update began in August, he said.
“We probably should have done this back in August,” Anderson said, citing the many performing arts groups and venues across the country with vaccination requirements. “But we wanted to see how things would go in Mesa County.”
Unfortunately COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have increased and after consulting with members of the medical community on the symphony’s executive committee, the decision was made to change the policy, he said.
The change also impacts the symphony’s musicians, and it was important that expectations be the same since “we all share the same space,” said Charles Latshaw, the symphony’s musical director.
He conducted an anonymous poll of the group’s musicians in August and found that “their vaccination rate was far higher than the county average,” he said. “For most of the musicians, this is a non-issue.”
A few musicians have raised objections and “a few” have withdrawn, mostly with a response along the lines of “I’ll just step out until this policy isn’t necessary anymore,” he said.
“From my perspective, the change of the policy is a way to give, I think, some comfort and security to folks who have been nervous about attending GJSO events. And the same is true for the orchestra,” Latshaw said.
The League of American Orchestras, a national organization for orchestras across the country, has been conducting polls of ticket buyers and found that the vaccination rate for the demographic is about 90%, he said.
While Grand Junction patrons may differ, it’s likely many are vaccinated but uncomfortable with attending a concert not knowing the status of those around them, he said.
However, when news got out about the Grand Junction symphony’s policy change, there were about 20–30 season ticket holders who immediately wanted refunds, Anderson said.
There were people who didn’t want to show a vaccination card or had issue with releasing medical information or who simply didn’t want to be vaccinated, Anderson said.
At the same time, “we’ve also had a huge uptick in tickets sales,” Latshaw said. If that continues, the “Holiday in Vienna” concert will likely sell out, said Mollie Shepardson, marketing director for the symphony.
“I’m happy about that,” Anderson said. “I have had dozens and dozens of people call me for the last few months saying, ‘We’re not coming back until you update your policies.’”
Those are the patrons who are now “coming back in droves,” he said.
The symphony has received tearful messages from people who have lost family members to COVID-19, grateful for the change, Anderson said.
He also was told that the Stop the Mandate group plans to protest symphony events “and, you know, I welcome free speech,” Anderson said.
The Stop the Mandate group did not responded to an effort to reach a spokesperson through its website by press time.
While opposition has come up, “we just have this overwhelming support from the medical community,” said Anderson, who has talked with Grand Junction officials as well as representatives of Oak View Group (OVG), which manages Avalon Theatre for the city, about the venue updating its COVID-19 policy as well.
“If I had one wish it would be that the city and OVG would follow along with us and stand in solidarity to make this the best thing for Grand Junction, but right now we’re kind of leading on our own,” Anderson said.