A celebration of the season awaits at the Western Colorado Chorale’s upcoming concert.
“Crystalline” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Love Recital Hall in Colorado Mesa University’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
The chorale will be joined by musicians from the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra for this concert.
“Crystalline” explores moments of clarity, such as when a new snowflake is formed, when an idea crystallizes in the mind or a moment of pause with family during the busyness of the holidays, said chorale conductor Adam Kluck in a video about the concert at westerncoloradochorale.org.
On the program are “The Rose” and “Tundra” from Ola Gjeilo with nods to Christmastime and winter, “Lux Nova” by Eric Whitacre and a “rousing” performance of “Gloria” by Gordon Thornett to close the concert, Kluck said.
There also will be a performance of “The Ballad of the Brown King” by Margaret Bonds. This piece focuses on Balthazar, the African king thought to be one of the magi who traveled to see the baby Jesus.
Tickets for this concert cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for students and can be purchased through gjso.org, by calling 970-243-6787 or at the symphony office, 414 Main St.
All ticket holders age 12 and older must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours before the concert. Masks must be worn by those age 5 or older.